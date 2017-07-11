Sections

People Think David Brooks Is The Most Condescending Friend Ever

"Capicollo? Woah, slow down. C-A-P..."

Lissandra Villa
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So you probably noticed a lot of conversation on Twitter this morning about capicollo and soppressata.

Creative Commons

That's thanks to the New York Times' David Brooks, who published a column on Tuesday morning about "How We Are Ruining America."

Nam Y. Huh / AP

One part of Brooks's column became quite controversial.

This is why everyone is discussing capicollo. https://t.co/KAN0t3PJLR
Lissandra Villa @LissandraVilla

This is why everyone is discussing capicollo. https://t.co/KAN0t3PJLR

"Recently I took a friend with only a high school degree to lunch. Insensitively, I led her into a gourmet sandwich shop. Suddenly I saw her face freeze up as she was confronted with sandwiches named 'Padrino' and 'Pomodoro' and ingredients like soppressata, capicollo and a striata baguette. I quickly asked her if she wanted to go somewhere else and she anxiously nodded yes and we ate Mexican," Brooks wrote.

The internet immediately took off, criticizing Brooks and how he wrote about his friend.

"Capicollo? Woah, slow down. C-A-P..."
Jason Kirell @jaykirell

"Capicollo? Woah, slow down. C-A-P..."

David Brooks: I'm sorry this menu must be very confusing. Companion: The hamburger sounds good. Brooks: Hamburg is a city in Germany.
Jack Kogod @Unsilent

David Brooks: I'm sorry this menu must be very confusing. Companion: The hamburger sounds good. Brooks: Hamburg is a city in Germany.

Some people called him out on sounding too elite.

The graf of privilege: @nytdavidbrooks elitism shines through. Apparently, people without college degrees do not ea… https://t.co/pR2B8ouTVC
JenProf @JenProf

The graf of privilege: @nytdavidbrooks elitism shines through. Apparently, people without college degrees do not ea… https://t.co/pR2B8ouTVC

One person said they are Italian and had to Google what Brooks was talking about.

@tauriqmoosa I'm Italian and had to google two of those. Never heard "coppa" called "capicollo"
Davide Salvadori @Tapirodonte

@tauriqmoosa I'm Italian and had to google two of those. Never heard "coppa" called "capicollo"

(For the record, we had to Google these too.)

Some people had questions about how much Italian-cuisine knowledge different degrees were worth.

If knowledge of capicollo is equivalent to a Bachelors, I can't even imagine what experience with pastrami gets you.
mags @macaronimaggie

If knowledge of capicollo is equivalent to a Bachelors, I can't even imagine what experience with pastrami gets you.

I have a masters and I didn't know what "capicollo" was, do I have to give my degree back o wut https://t.co/2xoG0VrLRA
Amber Jamieson @ambiej

I have a masters and I didn't know what "capicollo" was, do I have to give my degree back o wut https://t.co/2xoG0VrLRA

"Me dum-dum! Sandwich name make head hurt. Go Taco Bell now, peeze?" -- David Brooks' friend
Jim Treacher @jtLOL

"Me dum-dum! Sandwich name make head hurt. Go Taco Bell now, peeze?" -- David Brooks' friend

Others said: Duh, soppressata and capicollo are standard curriculum at any decent higher education institution.

@max_read @BraddJaffy Clearly you forgot your soppressata and capicollo studies from college. Standard at any good university.
Jeanne Kozelek @The_Kozelek

@max_read @BraddJaffy Clearly you forgot your soppressata and capicollo studies from college. Standard at any good university.

In short, a lot of people sympathized with Brooks's friend.

Brooks' friend saw someone she knew in the fancy sandwich shop and pretended not to know capicollo is ham so she wo… https://t.co/e5MhgWe6VN
Mark Agee @MarkAgee

Brooks' friend saw someone she knew in the fancy sandwich shop and pretended not to know capicollo is ham so she wo… https://t.co/e5MhgWe6VN

"We all have that friend who doesn't know what capicollo is, amiright?"

@jtLOL We all have that friend who doesn't know what capicollo is, amiright?
Tim Watkins @TimWatkins1

@jtLOL We all have that friend who doesn't know what capicollo is, amiright?

BuzzFeed News reached out to David Brooks and to the New York Times for comment, but did not get an immediate response.

Lissandra Villa is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Lissandra Villa at lissandra.villahuerta@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

