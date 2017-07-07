Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

Melania Trump Couldn't Leave Her Guest House Because Of The Fierce Protests In Germany

The protests, which turned violent on Thursday, continued as the summit kicked off on Friday.

Posted on
Lissandra Villa
Lissandra Villa
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Raucous protests in Hamburg, Germany against world leaders meeting there for the first day of the G20 summit continued on Friday, with police deploying water cannons and demonstrators using gas for a second day in a row.

Pawel Kopczynski / Reuters

BuzzFeed News is live from the protests. Watch our footage here:

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

The protests began earlier this week but escalated on Thursday, after negotiations between police and protest leaders and broke down and grew violent.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

Earlier in the day, protesters swarmed around the guest house where President Trump was staying with Melania, delaying her departure.

The activists set dozens of cars on fire and attempted to stop leaders from entering the grounds of the summit. On Friday morning, Melania Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said: "The Hamburg police could not give us clearance to leave."She was prevented from participating in today's spousal program, which she was looking forward to."Spouses of the world leaders in attendance at the summit were scheduled to take a boat ride, have lunch, and tour a climate control center on Friday. The first lady tweeted her concern for those who were injured during the protests.
Alexander Koerner / Getty Images

The activists set dozens of cars on fire and attempted to stop leaders from entering the grounds of the summit.

On Friday morning, Melania Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said: "The Hamburg police could not give us clearance to leave.

"She was prevented from participating in today's spousal program, which she was looking forward to."

Spouses of the world leaders in attendance at the summit were scheduled to take a boat ride, have lunch, and tour a climate control center on Friday.

The first lady tweeted her concern for those who were injured during the protests.

Police for the second day deployed powerful water cannons on the protesters:

Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters

And protesters used with gas.

Steffi Loos / AFP / Getty Images

An MSNBC reporter, live after being hit by gas, held up what appeared to be a piece of concrete as an example of what was being thrown at the police line.

Here's a clip of protests in Hamburg.
Lissandra Villa @LissandraVilla

Here's a clip of protests in Hamburg.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Greenpeace activists are among the protesters. A release from the organization states they are there "demanding a swift and strong implementation" of the Paris Climate Agreement, which Trump announced the US will withdraw from.

"By principle, Greenpeace is opposed to violence – regardless from what side. Our approach are peaceful and creative forms of protest," a statement provided to BuzzFeed News by Greenpeace stated.
Fabian Bimmer / Reuters

"By principle, Greenpeace is opposed to violence – regardless from what side. Our approach are peaceful and creative forms of protest," a statement provided to BuzzFeed News by Greenpeace stated.

At least one Greenpeace protester was pulled from the water, NBC News reported.

Just watched as authorities pulled Greenpeace protester from water, appeared lifeless &amp; injured.
Kelly O'Donnell @KellyO

Just watched as authorities pulled Greenpeace protester from water, appeared lifeless &amp; injured.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The reporter tweeted the protester "appeared lifeless," and later also tweeted it was "possible the protester was passively resisting."

Greenpeace did not respond to BuzzFeed News inquiries regarding number of arrested or injured people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Lissandra Villa is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Lissandra Villa at lissandra.villahuerta@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews