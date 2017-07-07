Melania Trump Couldn't Leave Her Guest House Because Of The Fierce Protests In Germany

Raucous protests in Hamburg, Germany against world leaders meeting there for the first day of the G20 summit continued on Friday, with police deploying water cannons and demonstrators using gas for a second day in a row.
BuzzFeed News is live from the protests. Watch our footage here:
The protests began earlier this week but escalated on Thursday, after negotiations between police and protest leaders and broke down and grew violent.
Earlier in the day, protesters swarmed around the guest house where President Trump was staying with Melania, delaying her departure.
Police for the second day deployed powerful water cannons on the protesters:
And protesters used with gas.
An MSNBC reporter, live after being hit by gas, held up what appeared to be a piece of concrete as an example of what was being thrown at the police line.
Greenpeace activists are among the protesters. A release from the organization states they are there "demanding a swift and strong implementation" of the Paris Climate Agreement, which Trump announced the US will withdraw from.
At least one Greenpeace protester was pulled from the water, NBC News reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
Lissandra Villa is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Lissandra Villa at lissandra.villahuerta@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.