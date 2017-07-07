Melania Trump Couldn't Leave Her Guest House Because Of The Fierce Protests In Germany

Alexander Koerner / Getty Images

The activists set dozens of cars on fire and attempted to stop leaders from entering the grounds of the summit.

On Friday morning, Melania Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said: "The Hamburg police could not give us clearance to leave.

"She was prevented from participating in today's spousal program, which she was looking forward to."

Spouses of the world leaders in attendance at the summit were scheduled to take a boat ride, have lunch, and tour a climate control center on Friday.

The first lady tweeted her concern for those who were injured during the protests.