Fox News Suspends Eric Bolling, Investigates Whether He Sent Lewd Pics To Colleagues

Fox News on Saturday suspended Eric Bolling, one of the network's hosts, as it investigates a report that he sent female colleagues unsolicited photos of male genitalia, BuzzFeed News has learned.

Journalist Yashar Ali first reported the news of both the suspension and the text messages for HuffPost.

Citing a dozen sources, HuffPost reported Bolling sent the pictures to at least two colleagues at Fox Business and one colleague at Fox News several years ago on separate occasions.

"Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway," a Fox News spokesperson told BuzzFeed News via email.



Law firm Paul Weiss will conduct the investigation, the spokesperson said.



Rotating substitute hosts will fill on for Bolling on The Specialists on weekdays and Cashin In' on Saturdays.

Bolling's appearance for Saturday's Cashin In' was taped Friday morning, but was pulled later that night once the network was made aware of the Huff Post inquiry and story. It was replaced on Saturday by a live half hour of news.

President Donald Trump helped promote Bolling's book, The Swamp, by retweeting him in June.