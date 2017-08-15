Members of white nationalist protesters hold shields as they clash against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12.

House Democrats called for hearings in Congress to address white nationalism and domestic terrorism on Tuesday, saying: “Unfortunately, it has become clear we cannot count on President Trump for action.”

Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee have made the request to Republican Chairman Mike McCaul before, but renewed those calls in a letter Tuesday following last weekend’s deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Even before [Trump] was elected, many of us were concerned that his unwillingness to denounce and distance himself from white nationalists would be taken as tacit support by those ready to use violence to advance their racist ideology,” Democrats wrote in the letter to McCaul, which was signed by all 12 Democratic members of the committee. “As leaders of the legislative branch of government, we must stand up to all ideologically-motivated violence.”

Trump was highly criticized by members of both parties for his reluctance to call out the hate groups associated with the rally in its immediate aftermath. Under pressure, Trump called out the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists on Monday.

But on Tuesday afternoon, just as the letter was released, Trump held a highly criticized press conference, in which he stuck to his original stance that there was blame on “both sides,” and argued that the “alt-left” had “violently” attacked “the other group” over the weekend.

“Well I do think there’s blame— yes, I think there’s blame on both sides. You look at, you look at both sides, I think there’s blame on both sides, and I have no doubt about it, and you don’t have any doubt about it either,” Trump said.

The House Democrats argued it’s “past time” for the homeland security committee to address domestic terrorism.

Because they are the minority party, Democrats cannot hold hearings on their own. Whether these hearings are held will depend on Republicans. McCaul did not respond to a request from BuzzFeed News for comment Tuesday on whether there is interest in holding hearings on white nationalism and domestic terrorism following the events in Charlottesville.