Democratic Congresswoman Alleges Two Sitting Lawmakers Have 'Engaged In Sexual Harassment'

Rep. Jackie Speier, a Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday there are two current members of Congress who have been involved in sexual harassment.

"There are two members of Congress, Republican and Democrat, right now who serve who have been subject to review or not been subject to review that have engaged in sexual harassment," Speier told the Committee on House Administration.

The committee is holding a hearing Tuesday on preventing sexual harassment in the Congressional workplace, where Speier is serving as one the witnesses.

Rep. Barbara Comstock, a Virginia Republican who serves on the committee, also told a story she said she heard about a young woman staffer who was asked to go to a current member of Congress' residence to drop off some "materials." The staffer was greeted by the member wearing a towel and invited in.

"At that point, he decided to expose himself. She left and then she quit her job," Comstock said.

Speier launched a #MeTooCongress campaign last month by sharing her own story of being harassed as a congressional staffer. She alleged the chief of staff she was working under held her face, kissed her, and “stuck his tongue in my mouth.”

Since sharing her story, she said in her opening testimony Tuesday, her office has been "inundated with calls” from current and past Hill staffers telling their stories.

“From comments like ‘Are you going to be a good girl?,’ to harassers exposing their genitals, to victims having their private parts grabbed on the House floor, women and men have trusted me with their stories,” Speier said in her testimony.