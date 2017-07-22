More Than 90 People Were Hospitalized During A Chance The Rapper Concert

Most of the concertgoers who were taken away for treatment were underage drinkers "experiencing severe intoxication," police said.

Connecticut police say more than 90 people were hospitalized during a Hartford concert where Chance the Rapper was performing on Friday. A "large number" of the attendees who were hospitalized were underage drinkers "experiencing severe intoxication," authorities said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. Police also said they issued court summonses to some 50 people for underage drinking in the concert's surrounding lots. Share On email Share On email

Parents: Did you drop your teen off at the concert tonight. This is what it looks like. & HPD is enforcing underage… https://t.co/0i7kiHnPy8

Chance the Rapper, known for hits including "Cocoa Butter Kisses" and "Same Drugs," had been performing at Hot 93.7's Hot Jam concert at XFINITY Theater along with artists Kyle, PnB Rock, and ANoyd. "The fan base last night appeared to be in the late teens and early 20’s. Tailgating, partying, and excessive alcohol consumption was extremely prevalent," police said, adding that an estimated 21,000 people attended. Video posted by police on Twitter showed a tailgating atmosphere in packed parking lots, with music playing in the background. Share On email Share On email

1:2 HPD has made a high number of Underage Drinking Referrals. I'm told there was an extraordinary number of EMS tr… https://t.co/dQsBnpd7q3

"Drug use [was] a concern, but not as prevalent," Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley told BuzzFeed News in an email. "Heat also played a role — in the 90's, hot cars in hot parking lots, no shade."

Most of the underage drinkers were issued "Promise to Appear" summons. Their court appearances are scheduled to occur next week in Hartford. BuzzFeed News reached out to Chance the Rapper's agent for comment.

The same venue was scheduled to hold a Lady Antebellum concert on Saturday night. Police said they expected the atmosphere "to be much lighter and calmer." Share On email Share On email

