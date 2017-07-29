Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Politics

Apparently The West Wing Has A Fly Problem And Twitter Made The Most Fun Out Of It

There were a lot of ways to go with this anecdote.

Posted on
Lissandra Villa
Lissandra Villa
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Reince Priebus, the former White House Chief of Staff.

By now you've probably heard President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Priebus is out and Gen. John F. Kelly is taking over the role. It's a big deal.
Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

By now you've probably heard President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Priebus is out and Gen. John F. Kelly is taking over the role. It's a big deal.

Tucked into a Washington Post article about the change was a short anecdote about Priebus' time as chief of staff.

Here is the fly anecdote WaPo tucked in. https://t.co/7vtcS7X9Cr
Lissandra Villa @LissandraVilla

Here is the fly anecdote WaPo tucked in. https://t.co/7vtcS7X9Cr

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Post reported that during an Oval Office meeting, the president charged Priebus with killing the fly that was buzzing above them.

"The West Wing has a regular fly problem," the Post wrote.

The anecdote appeared to be included to show how Trump demeaned Priebus, and as you can imagine, people had a little fun on Twitter imagining the scenario.

@AshleyRParker
RazzleDazzleRootBeer @MatthewPrince14

@AshleyRParker

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people had questions, like, when exactly did the West Wing begin having the reported fly problem?

@AshleyRParker Has the West Wing *always* had a fly problem?
Michael David Murphy @whileseated

@AshleyRParker Has the West Wing *always* had a fly problem?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kylegriffin1 Did the West Wing have a fly problem before January 20, 2017?
Eileen O'Connor @eileenaoconnor

@kylegriffin1 Did the West Wing have a fly problem before January 20, 2017?

Reply Retweet Favorite

(Trump was inaugurated on Friday, January 20.)

There were a lot of possibilities with this anecdote. Twitter tried a lot of them out, including the possible literary references.

"The West Wing has a regular fly problem." Either because this administration is so full of shit, or Trump is the… https://t.co/ZfADhzIwg0
Finally Fri VonFreak @Whitney_Mic

"The West Wing has a regular fly problem." Either because this administration is so full of shit, or Trump is the… https://t.co/ZfADhzIwg0

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kylegriffin1 West Wing has a fly problem because its ran by the Lord of Flies😂
Shani_Williams @TheReal_Shani

@kylegriffin1 West Wing has a fly problem because its ran by the Lord of Flies😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others went the old "fly on the wall" route.

@AshleyRParker The fly had been on the wall and heard too much.
Niall Dalton (IRE) @Stakeshorses

@AshleyRParker The fly had been on the wall and heard too much.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@AshleyRParker @Fahrenthold Just attempting to stop all the leaking from the flies on the wall I suppose.
Professor Pizza @TroutmasterF1sh

@AshleyRParker @Fahrenthold Just attempting to stop all the leaking from the flies on the wall I suppose.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump's White House has emphasized repeatedly its desire to get rid of leaks in the administration.

Others wondered what the flies could mean.

@Samfr @JWGOP Do we want to overlook that the West Wing has a fly problem - doesn't that signify the presence of ev… https://t.co/8J1uAHPo9h
JeanS @JeanMPGS

@Samfr @JWGOP Do we want to overlook that the West Wing has a fly problem - doesn't that signify the presence of ev… https://t.co/8J1uAHPo9h

Reply Retweet Favorite

Including whether they had something to do with the devil?

@SethAbramson Isn't one of Satan's telltale signs that he's accompanied by flies? West Wing fly problem? Hmmm...
Barbn @BarbnBurgh

@SethAbramson Isn't one of Satan's telltale signs that he's accompanied by flies? West Wing fly problem? Hmmm...

Reply Retweet Favorite

But what a lot of people made the most of was the *metaphor*.

@AshleyRParker @aravosis Whoa, this seems like, metaphorical and stuff.
Cat Lady @JennytheCatLady

@AshleyRParker @aravosis Whoa, this seems like, metaphorical and stuff.

Reply Retweet Favorite

💩💩💩

@kylegriffin1 Of course the West Wing has a fly problem, it's full of shit.
Ian Fortey @IanFortey

@kylegriffin1 Of course the West Wing has a fly problem, it's full of shit.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@jagdesh "The West Wing has a regular fly problem." Must be from all the bullshit.
Iain McNally @McNastyPrime

@jagdesh "The West Wing has a regular fly problem." Must be from all the bullshit.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It makes sense" people reasoned.

@AshleyRParker Flies are attracted to shit so it makes sense the West Wing has a fly problem
scr @scrlovelife

@AshleyRParker Flies are attracted to shit so it makes sense the West Wing has a fly problem

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person summed up the jokes that could be made with just two words:

@IanFortey @kylegriffin1 Too easy.
DenverMike @DenverMike81

@IanFortey @kylegriffin1 Too easy.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lissandra Villa is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Lissandra Villa at lissandra.villahuerta@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Politics

Subscribe to our RSS feed