Apparently The West Wing Has A Fly Problem And Twitter Made The Most Fun Out Of It

This is Reince Priebus, the former White House Chief of Staff.
Tucked into a Washington Post article about the change was a short anecdote about Priebus' time as chief of staff.
The anecdote appeared to be included to show how Trump demeaned Priebus, and as you can imagine, people had a little fun on Twitter imagining the scenario.
Some people had questions, like, when exactly did the West Wing begin having the reported fly problem?
There were a lot of possibilities with this anecdote. Twitter tried a lot of them out, including the possible literary references.
Others went the old "fly on the wall" route.
Others wondered what the flies could mean.
Including whether they had something to do with the devil?
But what a lot of people made the most of was the *metaphor*.
💩💩💩
"It makes sense" people reasoned.
One person summed up the jokes that could be made with just two words:
Lissandra Villa is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Lissandra Villa at lissandra.villahuerta@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.