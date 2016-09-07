 back to top
20 Things You Have To Eat @ Disney World

With so many food options available at Disney World, this list highlights the 20 things you have to try while on your next trip to Disney.

1. Mickey Ice Cream Bar

Everywhere!
Everywhere!

2. Cinnamon Rolls

Gaston’s Tavern @ Magic Kingdom

Gaston’s Tavern @ Magic Kingdom

3. Mickey Waffles

Most On Property Resorts And Chocolate One&#x27;s from Crystal Palace @ Magic Kingdom

Most On Property Resorts And Chocolate One's from Crystal Palace @ Magic Kingdom

4. Dole Whip

Captain Cook’s @ Disney’s Polynesian Resort, Aloha Isle @ Magic Kingdom Park, and Tiki Juice Bar @ Disneyland Park

Captain Cook’s @ Disney’s Polynesian Resort, Aloha Isle @ Magic Kingdom Park, and Tiki Juice Bar @ Disneyland Park

5. Candy Apples

Most Sweet Shops

Most Sweet Shops

6. Bread Service

Animal Kingdom Sanaa Restaurant
Animal Kingdom Sanaa Restaurant

7. Raspberry Lemon Macaroon

Les Halles Boulangerie @ Epcot&#x27;s France Pavilion

Les Halles Boulangerie @ Epcot's France Pavilion

8. Mickey Red Velvet Cake Pop

Main Street Confectionary

Main Street Confectionary

9. Cheese Plate

Hollywood Studios Writers Shop

Hollywood Studios Writers Shop

10. Werther’s Caramel Popcorn

Karamell Kuche @ Epcot&#x27;s Germany Pavilion

Karamell Kuche @ Epcot's Germany Pavilion

11. Mickey Pretzels

Most Food Carts Around the Park

Most Food Carts Around the Park

12. Ghirardelli Browne Sundae

Ghirardelli @ Disney Springs

Ghirardelli @ Disney Springs

13. Mickey Rice Krispy Treats

All Most Everywhere

All Most Everywhere

14. Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownie

Boardwalk Bakery
Boardwalk Bakery

15. Cheddar Cheese Soup

Le Cellier Steakhouse @ Epcot&#x27;s Canada Pavilion
Le Cellier Steakhouse @ Epcot's Canada Pavilion

16. The Gray Stuff

Be Our Guest @ Magic Kingdom.

Be Our Guest @ Magic Kingdom.

17. Hot Dogs

Casey&#x27;s Corner @ Magic Kingdom
Casey's Corner @ Magic Kingdom

18. Beignets

Port Orleans @ French Quarter

Port Orleans @ French Quarter

19. Strawberry Soup

1900 Park Fare @ Grand Floridian Resort
1900 Park Fare @ Grand Floridian Resort

20. Lobster Roll

Columbia Harbour House @ Magic Kingdom

Columbia Harbour House @ Magic Kingdom

Hi! My name is Lauren and I am the main writer on Like A Local. I love discovering new places, whether it is around the corner or thousands of miles away. I believe that we should eplore in our own backyards, aw well as abroad. I started traveling the world at a very early age and I have created this website to help others travel more and see all the wonderful things this world has to offer. I've lived in over 23 cities, so I know how to be a local in a lot of places. This BuzzFeed page will talk about travel, photography and tons of other topics!

