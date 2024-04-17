These Amazing Young Leaders Fundraised For The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society To Help Bring Light To The Darkness Of Cancer

Since 1949, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has been raising vital money for research, patient support, and advocacy. One of their biggest fundraising events is a national celebration called Light The Night, which has raised over 1 billion dollars since 1993. It brings together those who have been affected by blood cancers to help shine a light on the darkness of cancer.
While all of the nearly 1 million people across North America who participate in this walk are important, there are some participants who made an exceptionally big impact this year: the Emerging Leaders. These dedicated young professionals took on the challenge of raising thousands of dollars for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The top five fundraisers raised an unbelievable $300,000+ collectively!
Learn more about four of the Emerging Leaders who raised the most funds below!
Due to timing, Dr. Courtney Nicole Pette was unfortunately unable to participate in this interview, but she deserves a big thank-you for all the amazing fundraising she did!
Nicole Albstein, Dr. Courtney Pette, Samantha Burns, Blaine Davis, and Lauren Capone were the top five fundraisers, but there were 68 Emerging Leaders in total, all of whom raised vital money for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Together, they raised over $1.7 million!
Dr. Courtney Pette (Texas Children's Hospital), Samantha Burns (Davidson College Student), Blaine Davis (Outlander VC), Lauren Capone (EY), Katie, Shaun, and Molly Day, Emmalee Morris (Skanska), Joe McFadden (Parexel), Khiem Tran (Mass Audubon), Alyssa Zangari (New York Cancer and Blood Specialist (NYCBS)), Heather Formica (EEACS), Elizabeth Williams (Builders FirstSource), Kristen Foley (Novant Health), Craig Daniels (Furniture Fair), Laura Natoli (Hackensack Meridian Children's Health at Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital), Jake Wesley ( PNC Bank), Katie Riedesel (Red Hat, Inc.), Allie Dudenhoeffer (CIGNA Corporation), Molly Swain (Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), Dustin Riedesel (Cisco), Walter Blanchard, Justin Soriano (Signature Premier Properties), Kelly Sizemore (Kimley-Horn), Rebecca Wallman (Sentara Healthcare), Louis LaBruno (Retired), Brian Samol (Oxy), Morgan Meyers (ADB Companies), Kavita Gupta (Parexel), Judith Lara , Kate Albrecht ( e.Republic), Ben Hatcher, Mindy Grassel, Natasha Closs (Cisco), Michaela Loucks (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Michael Turco (Magician/Illusionist), Lauren Davis (McKinsey & Company), Tiffany Statler, Danielle Youngblood, Ashley Cox (The Agency Boise), Lea Fosbenner (PNC Financial Services Group), Kerry Allen (Orion), Nicole Pellegrino, Allison Seman (Holmdel Public Schools), Janiela Bolds (Accenture), Aislyn Barclay (Woodside Energy), Zach Weiss (Schwazze), Sam Langley (Marmon Group), Susan Yancey (Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), Charlotte Yungblut (Walgreens), Meredith Smith (Novant Health), Haley Oda (Synchrony Financial), Samantha Heckert (Morguard), Jessica Edwards (Ralph Lauren), Joey DeAgazio (Arena Energy ), Eli Dock (Self-Employed), Garrett Chadderdon (Insperity, Inc.), George Shropshire, Chad McCloskey , Justin Lerner (Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP), Ellie Saunders (Insight Global), Madeline Mason-Maier (Marto), Joseph Peyton (ReadyWorks Health Inc.), Ethan Shilcosky (Shilcosky Lawn Care LLC), Michele Ashworth (IQVIA), Lindsay Albert (BDO USA LLP), Robert Hensley (Viva Health), Michael Neer (Amwins, Inc.), and Julie Solomon (CCS Presentation Systems)
