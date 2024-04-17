Paid Post

These Amazing Young Leaders Fundraised For The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society To Help Bring Light To The Darkness Of Cancer

Young people are the future, and with these Emerging Leaders, things are looking pretty bright!

The Leukemia &amp; Lymphoma Society
by The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Brand Publisher

Since 1949, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has been raising vital money for research, patient support, and advocacy. One of their biggest fundraising events is a national celebration called Light The Night, which has raised over 1 billion dollars since 1993. It brings together those who have been affected by blood cancers to help shine a light on the darkness of cancer.

Crowd at night holding illuminated lanterns for a vigil or awareness event
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

While all of the nearly 1 million people across North America who participate in this walk are important, there are some participants who made an exceptionally big impact this year: the Emerging Leaders. These dedicated young professionals took on the challenge of raising thousands of dollars for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The top five fundraisers raised an unbelievable $300,000+ collectively!

Chart listing top earners, with Nicole Albstein at $147,175 leading, followed by four others with lower amounts
BuzzFeed

Learn more about four of the Emerging Leaders who raised the most funds below!

Due to timing, Dr. Courtney Nicole Pette was unfortunately unable to participate in this interview, but she deserves a big thank-you for all the amazing fundraising she did! 

Text in bubble asks, &quot;What inspired you to fundraise for Light The Night?&quot;
BuzzFeed

Nicole Albstein: When I received my blood cancer diagnosis in 2019, I had nowhere to turn. Soon, I was connected with LLS who gave me advice, resources, and survivors to talk to. I knew immediately that as soon as I finished treatment, I wanted to give back as much as I could.

Samantha Burns: When I was 7 years old, I was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. Instead of my typical life of soccer games, school, and trips to the park, my days suddenly consisted of endless IVs, the same stale view, the stinging smell of the hospital, and enduring more than 27 surgeries in order to survive. However, things changed when one day, while my mom was giving me a ride in my wheelchair, I noticed a colorful flyer for Light The Night. Having experienced firsthand the devastation of cancer, I formed Team Strong Samantha that very day. Since then, LLS has been a tremendous focus in my life.

Lauren N Capone: First, the incredible folks who nominated me for the ... Emerging Leader Challenge — Jennifer Kipphut and Mike Simons. I was deeply moved and inspired by their connection to the cause. ... This was coupled with a personal connection to the cause through my grandfather, who battled cancer. Finally, I was inspired by the Light The Night event itself, which is one of the largest community fundraising events in Charlotte and one of the primary ways ... LLS funds their ambitious mission. 

Blaine Davis: After being diagnosed in 2018, I looked for an organization to be involved in — an organization making a true impact when it comes to blood cancer. I, like so many others, am fortunate to have been impacted by life-changing treatments that LLS helps fund year after year.


Three cartoon people with thought bubbles containing a document, a medicine jar, and a video call, representing health concepts
Ryan Pattie // BuzzFeed
Text in speech bubble asking the reason for dedicating time to LLS (Leukemia &amp;amp; Lymphoma Society)
BuzzFeed

Nicole Albstein: Beyond everything LLS provided during [blood cancer]  treatment, I truly owe my life to the organization funding much of the progress in blood cancer. My dream is to give every blood cancer patient the gift of the word “curable,” and I will continue helping in any way possible to get there.

Samantha Burns: My why and my inspiration is very personal. It's me and my own fight. 

Lauren N Capone: I met cancer in my elementary school lobby. My dad, late on this day to pick me up from school, ushered me over to the side of the room and, as gently as he could, informed me that my grandfather had passed away. Some meet cancer in a similar fashion — through family or friends. Some meet cancer face to face, fight it, and win; others, like my grandfather, do not. No matter the introduction to cancer, I’ve found most that have encountered it are united by a single goal: prevent others from ever having to shake its hand.

Blaine Davis: There are so many looking for support and a community that they can find with LLS. There's no better group fighting the good fight, and I'm fortunate to be able to help raise crucial funds as an Emerging Leader.


Hands donating money into a charity jar with a heart logo, symbolizing charitable giving. There&#x27;s a plant and paperwork on the table
Ryan Pattie // BuzzFeed
Image contains a question within a speech bubble asking who you would dedicate your fundraising efforts to
BuzzFeed

Nicole Albstein: They would be dedicated to my great-aunt Barbara, who was treated for the same cancer at a time before recent treatment advances and unfortunately passed away from her illness at the age of 15.

Samantha Burns: In terms of dedication, in addition to all of the families fighting and who have fought, I dedicate my fundraising to my incredible grandmother, Carole Agnello and her sister Linda Bloom, both of whom lost their battles with blood cancer.

Lauren N Capone: I would dedicate my fundraising efforts to Jennifer Kipphut and her family, as well as my grandfather. Jen is an incredibly strong person, someone who I look up to immensely. My grandfather was also an inspiration in the way he approached life — with a such a sense of joy, wonder, and love.

Blaine Davis: One day, finding the cure for blood cancers.


Speech bubble with text: &quot;What was the hardest part of fundraising for you?&quot;
BuzzFeed

Nicole Albstein: The hardest part is putting yourself out there, asking for donations and organizing events with the possibility of rejection. While asking is difficult and intimidating, I always keep in mind the role of each individual contribution in the scheme of my ultimate goal.

Samantha Burns: The hardest part of fundraising is the feeling that it's never enough, but what I have learned is how much good there is in the world — good that I strive to be part of, and what a remarkable place this world would be if everyone recognized the same thing. 

Lauren N Capone: The hardest part of fundraising was overcoming the initial size and scale of the fundraising goal and putting together a strategic plan! I received the valuable advice that it only takes one call or one ask to get the ball rolling. Each time I reached out to someone, it became easier to engage the next person.

Blaine Davis: Fundraising for such an incredible cause is easier than expected.  Cancer has touched everyone and I am so grateful for the support I have received year after year.  Everyone wants to make an impact, and everyone can with LLS.


Graphic of various charity and communication symbols, highlighting online donations and global support efforts
Ryan Pattie // BuzzFeed
Speech bubble with text asking &quot;What have you learned from the experience?&quot;
BuzzFeed

Nicole Albstein: I’ve learned that people are kind and many of them want to help — they just need to know how. It’s important to keep events, conversations, and updates going and to make sure those who support know how appreciated they are.

Samantha Burns: Almost 10 years in remission, 13 years of fundraising, over half a million dollars and four research grants raised have shaped who I am. I will continue to fundraise in search of a cure, because you only fail when you stop trying.

Lauren N Capone: I learned that fundraising truly takes a village. I was so lucky to be a part of an organization like [Ernst & Young] and a community in Charlotte that was willing to rally around a worthy cause. Folks dedicated their valuable time and donated selflessly. Fundraising is a collective effort, and my campaign would not have been possible without the efforts of my mentors and peers who showed steadfast support and kindness. I am profoundly thankful to everyone who took part.

Blaine Davis: Everyone, and I mean everyone, is more capable than they think they are. Set your mind to it and make a difference.


Nicole Albstein, Dr. Courtney Pette, Samantha Burns, Blaine Davis, and Lauren Capone were the top five fundraisers, but there were 68 Emerging Leaders in total, all of whom raised vital money for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Together, they raised over $1.7 million!

Dr. Courtney Pette (Texas Children's Hospital), Samantha Burns (Davidson College Student), Blaine Davis (Outlander VC), Lauren Capone (EY), Katie, Shaun, and Molly Day, Emmalee Morris (Skanska), Joe McFadden (Parexel), Khiem Tran (Mass Audubon), Alyssa Zangari (New York Cancer and Blood Specialist (NYCBS)), Heather Formica (EEACS), Elizabeth Williams (Builders FirstSource), Kristen Foley (Novant Health), Craig Daniels (Furniture Fair), Laura Natoli (Hackensack Meridian Children's Health at Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital), Jake Wesley ( PNC Bank), Katie Riedesel (Red Hat, Inc.), Allie Dudenhoeffer (CIGNA Corporation), Molly Swain (Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), Dustin Riedesel (Cisco), Walter Blanchard, Justin Soriano (Signature Premier Properties), Kelly Sizemore (Kimley-Horn), Rebecca Wallman (Sentara Healthcare), Louis LaBruno (Retired), Brian Samol (Oxy), Morgan Meyers (ADB Companies), Kavita Gupta (Parexel), Judith Lara , Kate Albrecht ( e.Republic), Ben Hatcher, Mindy Grassel, Natasha Closs (Cisco), Michaela Loucks (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Michael Turco (Magician/Illusionist), Lauren Davis (McKinsey & Company), Tiffany Statler, Danielle Youngblood, Ashley Cox (The Agency Boise), Lea Fosbenner (PNC Financial Services Group), Kerry Allen (Orion), Nicole Pellegrino, Allison Seman (Holmdel Public Schools), Janiela Bolds (Accenture), Aislyn Barclay (Woodside Energy), Zach Weiss (Schwazze), Sam Langley (Marmon Group), Susan Yancey (Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), Charlotte Yungblut (Walgreens), Meredith Smith (Novant Health), Haley Oda (Synchrony Financial), Samantha Heckert (Morguard), Jessica Edwards (Ralph Lauren), Joey DeAgazio (Arena Energy ), Eli Dock (Self-Employed), Garrett Chadderdon (Insperity, Inc.), George Shropshire, Chad McCloskey , Justin Lerner (Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP), Ellie Saunders (Insight Global), Madeline Mason-Maier (Marto), Joseph Peyton (ReadyWorks Health Inc.), Ethan Shilcosky (Shilcosky Lawn Care LLC), Michele Ashworth (IQVIA), Lindsay Albert (BDO USA LLP), Robert Hensley (Viva Health), Michael Neer (Amwins, Inc.), and Julie Solomon (CCS Presentation Systems)

You can get involved in The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's mission to end blood cancers too! Get started by registering for a Light The Night walk near you.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.