Want To Maintain A Balanced Diet? These Foodie Creators Are Here To Help Boost Your Healthy Recipe Repertoire!

These tasty beef, lamb and dairy recipes incorporate a little bit of "this" and a little bit of "that."

Let's Eat Balanced
by Let's Eat Balanced

Plates of the steak tagliata, overnight oats, and kofta pittas
BuzzFeed UK / Tasty UK

Eating well doesn't have to be boring. Tasty UK recently teamed up with Let's Eat Balanced to celebrate the naturally delicious taste and flavours of British meat and dairy, and the role they play as part of a well-rounded diet.

We partnered with foodie creators @chefmarinie, @daigasikfaan and Tasty's very own @gulasgrub to create a series of easy and affordable recipes that are packed full of flavour and champion balance. Each dish pairs either meat or dairy with other food groups, allowing you to enjoy a little bit of "this" and a little bit of "that" at mealtimes!

BuzzFeed UK / Tasty UK

Watch the videos below and click the links to follow the full recipes.

Sticky Ginger Beef & Sesame Meatballs

@tastyuk

#AD | You've got to try these Sticky Ginger Meatballs - a healthy, comforting and super quick weeknight dinner to add to your repertoire!

Read the full recipe here.

Steak Tagliata

@tastyuk

AD | Impress your friends with this super quick and balanced Steak Tagliata dish - so simple and so delicious

Read the full recipe here.

Caramelised Banana Overnight Oats

@tastyuk

AD | These creamy Dairy Overnight Oats are a great way to start your day, and they only take five minutes to make.

Read the full recipe here.

Dairy Smoothies

@tastyuk

#AD | These Dairy Smoothies are quick and easy to make and taste amazing!

Read the full recipe here.

Lamb Kofta Pittas

@tastyuk

#AD | Here's a great, balanced midweek meal that’s sure to impress, using succulent Lamb and a fresh side salad.

Read the full recipe here.

Lamb Massaman Curry

@tastyuk

LEB Flight Plan 2024 AD | Tasty and hearty, this Lamb Massaman Curry is one beautifully balanced dish!

