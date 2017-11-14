Walmart.com Gets Fancy In A New Deal With Lord & Taylor

Walmart.com may be a destination for people shopping for laundry detergent and cake mix, but the retailer is doubling down on efforts to reach a more fashionable consumer through a new partnership with the upscale specialty store Lord & Taylor.

The two retailers announced on Monday night that Lord & Taylor will launch an online store on Walmart.com in spring 2018 that will offer high-end fashion brands. While the companies would not confirm what labels would be coming to Walmart, currently Lord & Taylor offers brands including Michael Kors, Zac Posen, Ralph Lauren, and Mango on its own site.

The partnership also suggests a new approach for Walmart.com to expand its online product offerings by opening its site to retailers looking for new sales channels as foot traffic into brick-and-mortar stores declines.

“Our goal is to create a premium fashion destination on Walmart.com,” Denise Incandela, head of fashion with Walmart U.S. eCommerce, said in a statement. “We see customers on our site searching for higher-end items, and we are expanding our business online to focus on adding specialized and premium shopping experiences, starting with fashion," said Incandela.