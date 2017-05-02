United Airlines Said It Was A "Horrible Failure" To Forcibly Remove A Man From An Overbooked Flight

United Airlines called the forcible removal of a passenger in April a "horrible failure" on Tuesday and promised to "do better" by reducing overbooking, limiting the use of law enforcement, and increasing the cash incentive to passengers who voluntarily give up their seat before boarding.

"We had a horrible failure three weeks ago," Oscar Munoz, United's CEO, told the House Transportation Committee during the hearing. "It is not who we are. It is not this company and frankly it is not this industry."

The testimony comes nearly a month after video spread across social media of a Kentucky doctor who was dragged off a United plan after the flight was overbooked, which prompted widespread outrage, a federal investigation, and a lawsuit by the doctor against the company. The company settled with the passenger outside of court.

Munoz said a company report on the incident revealed several points where the company failed. Munoz said the airline called on security when there was no safety threat, it booked crew at the last minute and didn't offer enough incentives for passengers to give up a seat.

"Our employees did not have the authority to do what was right or use common sense," he added. "This has to be a turning point for 87,000 professionals here at United."



Munoz, who was accompanied by United Airlines President Scott Kirby, is one of five airline executives who testified on Capitol hill, including Bob Jordan, a Southwest Airlines executive, who announced that beginning May 8, the airline will no longer overbook flights.