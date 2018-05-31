"Indie" Makeup Brands Get The Spotlight On Amazon And At Ulta Beauty

As Amazon expands its presence in the beauty business, Ulta Beauty is now planing to open more stores and broaden its product assortment, with a heavy emphasis on the same "indie beauty" segment that Amazon is trying to capture that tends to have a younger, online fanbase.

Amazon, which already carries mainstream brands like L'Oreal and Maybelline, now has set its sights on emerging cosmetics brands with the upcoming launch of its Indie Beauty Shop in June that will sell color cosmetics, skin care, and men's products from new companies. The brands must be at least 50% owned by an independent operator — they also can't be available at major retailers like Ulta Beauty and Walmart.

Brands will give Amazon a15% commission on its sales and pay a monthly $39.99 fee, Justin Boettcher, senior strategic business development leader at Amazon, said at a beauty conference earlier this month, according to Beauty Independent. They can either handle fulfillment themselves or use Amazon's fulfillment program.

As Amazon threatens to swallow up marketshare in the beauty industry, as it has in others, Ulta Beauty told BuzzFeed News it is sharpening its defenses. Shelley Haus, the company's senior vice president of brand marketing, said, "You will definitely see more small, socially-driven brands at Ulta Beauty," referring to young brands that rely on social media marketing and are popular with teens. "We’re definitely looking to bring more and more brands that connect to our consumers on that level."

Haus pointed to NYX cosmetics, Urban Decay and Too Faced as indie brands that Ulta Beauty helped get off the ground with merchandising and other support before they were acquired by large cosmetics companies. "I consider us kind of the early adopters of developing indie brands, which in many cases have become huge mainstream brands," she said.

Today, Ulta carries ColourPop, NUDESTIX, Human & Kind, and Morphe cosmetics (which built a cult following on social media). Haus said Ulta can help small companies that only sell online "make the transition from online-only to going into a bricks-and-mortar environment," opening up a large customer base.