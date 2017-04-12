Turns Out That A Lot Of People Kind Of Liked Kendall Jenner's Pepsi Ad

Pepsi's controversial ad featuring model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner handing a soda to a cop during a protest may not have been a total flop, if the brand just gave it a chance.
A survey of 2,202 people found 44% them had a more favorable view of Pepsi after watching the ad, while about a quarter of them had a less favorable view. Sentiment toward the ad varied widely by race: 75% of Latinos and 51% of blacks said the ad made them more favorable toward Pepsi, while just 41% of whites said the same.
The ad didn't do much for its star, though: just 28% of respondents said it made them see Kendall Jenner more favorably, according to polling and research firm Morning Consult, which ran the survey.
The ad was pulled by the company hours after it was launched last week, after a rush of online criticism over its depiction of an ambiguously apolitical street protest where tensions with police were resolved by an ice-cold Pepsi delivered by a Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.
"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding," the company said in a statement after pulling the ad. "Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."
The survey found Republicans were more likely to dislike the ad than Democrats: 29% of Republicans said the ad gave them a less favorable view of Pepsi compared to 23% of Democrats.
It is at the moment when Jenner handed a police officer the can of Pepsi where Republican and Democrat reactions diverged most dramatically. Democrats’ favorability decreased while Republicans’ increased.
Pepsi Says It "Missed The Mark" With The Controversial Kendall Jenner Ad
https://www.buzzfeed.com/maryanngeorgantopoulos/pepsi-says-it-missed-the-mark-with-the-controversial?utm_term=.oyLP3gzXd#.pfGpgvMaP
It's Not Just You: Advertising Insiders Think Pepsi's Kendall Jenner Ad Was A Disaster
https://www.buzzfeed.com/venessawong/advertising-insiders-agree-pepsis-kendall-jenner-ad-was-a?utm_term=.jqoPw8alj#.gdOWyj26A
People Are Seriously Pissed With Kendall Jenner's New "Protest" Pepsi Ad
https://www.buzzfeed.com/bradesposito/people-are-seriously-pissed-with-kendell-jenners-new?utm_term=.oadWlQpdV#.maz7E5DW0
Here Are The Best Tweets About That Pepsi Ad Starring Kendall Jenner
https://www.buzzfeed.com/stephaniemcneal/pepsi-ad-memes?utm_term=.gpn9dnkM4#.fv6lr3G9w
Leticia Miranda is a consumer affairs reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Leticia Miranda at leticia.miranda@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.