This New Rule Gives People The Right To File Class-Action Suits Against Banks

Banks, credit cards, and other financial service companies will no longer be able to block consumers from filing or joining class action lawsuits by making them sign a contract that gives up their right to take their grievances to court, a government consumer-protection agency announced on Monday.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released a rule that would prohibit financial service companies from inserting so-called mandatory arbitration clauses into consumer contracts — which are designed to keep disgruntled consumers from filing or joining a class-action lawsuit.

"Private companies have been able to override Congress’s decisions and sidestep accountability under the law, and millions of consumers have found the courtroom doors locked through mandatory arbitration clauses," the agency's director, Richard Cordray, told reporters in a call on Monday. "This rule throws open those doors and allows harmed consumers to band together and seek justice for themselves."

The rule also compels financial companies to hand documentation related to any individual arbitration disputes over to the agency, which will make this information available to the public in July 2019.



The rule to limit arbitration clauses comes as the agency faces aggressive opposition from conservative groups who have argued that it has been heavy-handed in its regulatory power.



The agency's move was slammed as "brazen" on Monday by the US Chamber of Commerce, and as a "prime example of an agency gone rogue."

"CFPB’s actions exemplify its complete disregard for the will of Congress, the administration, the American people, and even the courts, who have ruled that its structure is unconstitutional," the Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

The US Chamber of Commerce, a trade organization which represents 3 million businesses, criticized the agency's comprehensive 2015 study of arbitration rules as "controversial and flawed," because it ignored how courts may not be best-equipped to handle consumer issues. The Chamber of Commerce said it would "consider every approach" to address these concerns, and called on Congress to set checks and balances before the agency "takes more one-sided, overreaching actions."

Cordray, the agency's director, told reporters that it is aware that there may be congressional challenges to the rule. But he also said that the rule is in the public interest as it protects consumers' right to a day in court, which can deter companies from predatory practices.

The new rule is expected to go into effect in about eight months.

