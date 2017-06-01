These CEOs Are Not Happy With Trump Pulling Out Of The Paris Accord

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will be withdrawing the country from the 2015 Paris Agreement, which pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Instead he said the U.S. will start negotiations for "a deal that's fair."
The US will join just only two other countries — Syria and Nicaragua — in exiting the deal. The non-binding agreement called for the US to cut greenhouse gas emissions to 26% over the next decade 2005 levels.
While Trump argued pulling out of the accord would lift burdensome regulations from U.S. businesses, CEOs from across the country said otherwise.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that withdrawing from the Paris Accord is not only "bad for the environment," but also for "the economy, and puts our children's future at risk."
"For our part, we've committed that every new data center we build will be powered by 100% renewable energy," he added.
"Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.'s leadership position in the world," said Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.
Amazon told BuzzFeed News "robust clean energy and climate policies can support American competitiveness, innovation, and job growth."
Jeff Immelt, CEO of General Electric, said that "Industry must now lead and not depend on government" to combat climate change.
Microsoft chief legal officer Brad Smith said the company is "disappointed with the decision to exit the Paris Agreement" and "remains committed to doing our part to achieve its goals."
"Withdrawal won't change our investment in renewable energy," an Intel spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "We will continue to advocate for the US to engage."
"Google will keep working hard for a cleaner, more prosperous future for all," said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Postmates, the app-based delivery company, said "commitments like the Paris Climate Accords are vital."
"Postmates recognizes its responsibility to take steps to safeguard our planet and help ease the emission congestion that often plagues dense, metropolitan regions," it said. "That's why we are piloting zero-emission scooters in markets like New York City, and that's why commitments like the Paris Climate Accords are vital: they encourage the type of R&D and experimentation that pushes businesses and citizens alike to find innovative solutions to protect the future."
Uber said in a statement on Medium that "addressing rising temperatures is vital to ensuring the continued health and prosperity of populations across the globe."
It added that "ridesharing has the unique potential to help catalyze long-term reductions in the climate impacts of transportation."
"Uber is committed to working alongside partners in the public sector, nonprofits, and other companies who share our commitment," it said. "Time is short and continued American leadership — both from the private and public sectors — on the climate issue is the only way we will secure the future of our planet."
Dell told BuzzFeed News that it will continue to tackle climate change globally while "continuing to take meaningful steps to manage our own greenhouse gas emissions footprint and environmental impact."
"Climate change is one of the most significant and urgent issues facing business and society today," HP said in a statement. "The science is clear, the impacts are serious and the need to act is essential."
"We see this not only as our responsibility, but vital to the longevity of our business," it added.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, announced he is leaving two of Trump's business councils saying that "leaving Paris is not good for America or the world."
The CEO of Affirm and co-found of PayPal, Max Levchin, called Trump a "misguided president" in response to Musk's announcement that he would be leaving the president's council.
