These CEOs Are Not Happy With Trump Pulling Out Of The Paris Accord

"Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world."

The US will join just only two other countries — Syria and Nicaragua — in exiting the deal. The non-binding agreement called for the US to cut greenhouse gas emissions to 26% over the next decade 2005 levels. While Trump argued pulling out of the accord would lift burdensome regulations from U.S. businesses, CEOs from across the country said otherwise.

"For our part, we've committed that every new data center we build will be powered by 100% renewable energy," he added.

Amazon told BuzzFeed News "robust clean energy and climate policies can support American competitiveness, innovation, and job growth." Here's Amazon's reaction to Trump pulling out of Paris Accords:

"Withdrawal won't change our investment in renewable energy," an Intel spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "We will continue to advocate for the US to engage." Here's a statement from Intel on Trump pulling out of the Paris Accord:

"Postmates recognizes its responsibility to take steps to safeguard our planet and help ease the emission congestion that often plagues dense, metropolitan regions," it said. "That's why we are piloting zero-emission scooters in markets like New York City, and that's why commitments like the Paris Climate Accords are vital: they encourage the type of R&D and experimentation that pushes businesses and citizens alike to find innovative solutions to protect the future."



It added that "ridesharing has the unique potential to help catalyze long-term reductions in the climate impacts of transportation." "Uber is committed to working alongside partners in the public sector, nonprofits, and other companies who share our commitment," it said. "Time is short and continued American leadership — both from the private and public sectors — on the climate issue is the only way we will secure the future of our planet."

Dell told BuzzFeed News that it will continue to tackle climate change globally while "continuing to take meaningful steps to manage our own greenhouse gas emissions footprint and environmental impact." Statement from Dell on Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement

"We see this not only as our responsibility, but vital to the longevity of our business," it added.

