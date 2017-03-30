The IRS Has Hired A Debt Collector That Is Being Sued By The Government

If you're behind on you're taxes, you could get a phone call from an unexpected place this year.

For-profit debt collectors have been hired by the IRS to chase down long-overdue taxes that the government agency lacks the resources to work on. Four companies were selected for the new contracts, including one whose parent company is currently being sued by the US government over its student loan debt collection practices.

Pioneer Credit Recovery is a subsidiary of the student loan giant Navient; both companies were the subject of a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit filed in January. Pioneer was selected for one of the IRS debt collection contacts last September, alongside ConServe, Performant and CBE Group.

Navient, formerly known as Sallie Mae, currently holds a federal government contract to service about $300 billion in student loans owed by 12 million borrowers. Pioneer, working under Navient, "systematically misled consumers" when attempting to enroll them in a loan rehabilitation program, the Consumer Financial Protection bureau claimed in its January lawsuit.

The IRS was mandated by Congress to hire private-sector debt collectors, in language that was inserted into a $305 billion highway funding bill in late 2015. Navient spent almost $2.4 million lobbying Congress that year, according to data collected by the Center for Responsive Politics, on topics including "issues pertaining to federal collection programs" in the highway bill.

Some experts on consumer protection say the new contracts create more potential for bad behavior.

"I worry whenever a federal agency employs for-profit debt collectors to settle debts," said David Vladeck, a former director of the Federal Trade Commission's consumer protection bureau and a professor at Georgetown Law. "When you align a situation where the IRS is unable to collect, the incentive to really turn the screws hard is pretty high because that’s the only way they’re going to get paid. This is a really toxic combination."

Navient pointed BuzzFeed News to its January statement which calls the bureau's allegations, filed in the final days of the Obama administration, "unsubstantiated, unjustified and politically driven." A company fact sheet says that since 2012, Navient helped nearly 250,000 borrowers successfully rehabilitate their loans using language nearly identical to what regulators used.

The CFPB told BuzzFeed News that it would accept consumer complaints related to the news IRS debt collection program.

"The Bureau receives complaints from consumers about a variety of consumer financial products and services, including debt collection," it said in a statement. "In some cases, the Bureau’s Consumer Response office refers or sends a complaint to another regulator. All complaints handled by the Bureau, including those sent to other regulators, serve to inform the Bureau in its work to supervise companies, to enforce consumer financial laws, to write better rules and regulations, and to educate and engage consumers.”