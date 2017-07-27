Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Business

This Is The Story Behind The Brand That Isn't Really A Brand But Is Totally A Brand

Some might see it as a glorified online dollar store, but the founders of Brandless see Brandless brand products as "a platform for your message not ours."

Posted on
Leticia Miranda
Leticia Miranda
BuzzFeed News Reporter

There's a new "unbranded" online convenience store called Brandless. It's a magical place where everything is $3 and from the Brandless brand, which the brand contends is not really a brand.

Pinterest | Brandless / Via instagram.com

For example, mouthwash is just labeled "Mouthwash." Cheese duck crackers are just "Cheese Duck Crackers." Gluten-free blueberry muffin mix is just "Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin Mix." If the product is on the site, it's $3.

Josh Lewis, Brandless

If you manage to buy $72 worth of stuff, or 24 $3 things, shipping is free; otherwise, shipping is $9.

The startup raised $50 million in funding based on a mission to "offer unrivaled quality products without BrandTax — the hidden costs that come with buying a national brand."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@brandlesslife / Via instagram.com

Instead, the company wants to start "a movement that ushers in a new wave of consumer-activist culture and transparency: better-for-you products at the fairest price from a group of people that do good by doing well."

Um, ok.

We were totally confused, so we reached out to the company to get some answers.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@brandlesslife / Via instagram.com

"Sometimes people might mistake the name Brandless for the idea that we’re anti-brand," said the company's cofounder Tina Sharkey. "We’re unapologetically a brand, but the difference is that in 2017 we’re reimagining what it means to be a brand."

Josh Lewis

"We don't want to introduce the idea of false narratives," she said.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@brandlesslife / Via instagram.com

"Our whole ethos is we want to be in a direct relationship with real people," she added. "We want to be transparent with them. We don't have icons. We trademarked a white box. What we put on the white box are the attributes, not some stock photo to suggest it’s somebody else's recipe. If it’s tomato and basil sauce, it’s tomato and basil sauce." FYI, the government has not yet approved Brandless's white box trademark application.

Brandless

"So our idea was, like, we really care more about your story," she said. "We want to be enablers any which way you want to tell your story."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@brandlesslife / Via instagram.com

"In a super simple way, our message is really just a platform for your message not ours," she said, #brandlesslife.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@brandlesslife / Via instagram.com

"It’s almost like we turned the camera back on the product," Sharkey said. "Whether it's the product selfie or people selfie, it's really about the people and enabling them to live their better lives." #ThatAuthenticFeeling.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@brandlesslife / Via instagram.com

Ah, OK. Got it.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com

"You don't realize you’re paying this brand tax," Sharkey said. "We eliminated it. Just buy this stuff and go back and live your life."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@brandlesslife / Via instagram.com

But what about the dollar store, which sells a gazillion branded products for literally $1, or cheap store-brand stuff? Brandless said, like the dollar store, it offers unified pricing, but it's more focused on better-for-you products.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"We’re excited because you deserve it," she said.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@brandlesslife / Via instagram.com


There's A New Online Grocery Store That Sells Every Product For $3

https://www.buzzfeed.com/danielacadena/brandless-is-the-new-gorcery-store-where-everything-is-3-or?utm_term=.uc0P5mwyd#.ej4k87YKx


Leticia Miranda is a consumer affairs reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Leticia Miranda at leticia.miranda@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Business