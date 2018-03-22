Target, Levi's, And Gap Warn That Trump's Trade War Will Hike Up Prices

A group of some of the United States' leading retail brands, including Levi's, Gap Inc., Target, and Walmart, are concerned that President Trump's new plan to more heavily tax consumer goods imports from China will raise prices for Americans. The retailers also say the tariffs will do little to achieve their intended goal of discouraging unfair trade practices.

President Trump signed a memo on Thursday directing the U.S. Trade Representative to impose an estimated $50 billion in tariffs on China, which will go into effect in at least 45 days. It directs the Treasury department to recommend restrictions to Chinese investments to the president within 60 days. The memo also instructs the trade representative to pursue a dispute settlement in the World Trade Organization to address China’s discriminatory technology licensing practices.

"We're doing things for this country should have been done for many, many years," Trump said on Thursday ahead of signing the action. "We've had this abuse by many other countries and groups of countries that were put together in order to take advantage of the United States, and we're not going to let that happen."

Trump has accused China of unfair trade practices, including currency manipulation and stealing US intellectual property. He has also criticized China's goods trade surplus with the United States, which reached $375 billion last year.



But Hun Quach, vice president of international trade for the retail trade group Retail Industry Leaders Association, said Trump's proposed tariffs on consumer imports, which are in retaliation for violation of U.S. intellectual property rights, "clearly miss the mark." The taxes would fall on consumers' shoulders, he said.

“There is no way to impose $50 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports without it having a negative impact on American consumers," he said. "Make no mistake, these tariffs may be aimed at China, but the bill will be charged to American consumers who will pay more at the checkout for the items they shop for every day.”

A group of 25 retailers, including Target, Gap Inc., and Ikea said in a letter to Donald Trump on Monday that the additional tariffs stand to increase prices for consumers.

"Families shopping in our stores pay higher prices because America already levies import taxes, as much as 32 and 67 percent, on basic clothes and shoes," the group said. Slapping additional taxes on imports "would worsen this inequity and punish American working families with higher prices on household basics like clothing, shoes, electronics, and home goods."