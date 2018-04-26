Rihanna's New Lingerie Line, Savage X Fenty, Will Be A Subscription Product

TechStyle Fashion Group — the subscription retailer that also owns Kate Hudson's Fabletics, ShoeDazzle (co-founded with Kim Kardashian), JustFab (once led by Kimora Lee Simmons) and FabKids brands — expects Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line "to grow into the biggest brand" in the company's portfolio, according to the source.

Rihanna's new lingerie line, Savage X Fenty (Savage by Fenty), will be marketed through an annual membership that will offer subscribers discounted prices, a source in a position to know told BuzzFeed News.

Rihanna teased the May 11 launch of Savage X Fenty line in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Savage X Fenty members will be able to access discounts and promotions through an annual membership that includes free shipping. BuzzFeed News also has learned that the line aims to be "inclusive" of sizes ranging up to 3X.

TechStyle has caught ire in the past with shoppers who accused the company of misleading them into a monthly subscription and making it difficult to unsubscribe from the service.



Despite customer complaints, the company's revenues have grown from $505 million in 2015 to $700 million in 2017, according to figures shared by TechStyle Fashion Group CEO Adam Goldberg in a presentation at Shoptalk last month.

Partnering with Rihanna, whose Fenty Beauty brand at Sephora has been hugely successful, may put TechStyle Fashion Group in a better position to IPO. Kate Hudson, who owns Fabletics and is an investor in the company, said at a Recode event in December 2016 that "the goal" is to go public.

Fenty Beauty has repeatedly declined to share sales with BuzzFeed News but online research firm Slice Intelligence estimated sales in the first month of operation were were five times that of Kylie Cosmetics and 34% higher the following month.



