Pinterest Has A Bogus Health News Problem

Pins making unsubstantiated claims — like that cinnamon cures arthritis and alkaline water kills cancer — have been pinned thousands of times.

Leticia Miranda
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Stephanie M. Lee
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Pinterest is where many people turn for ideas about how to be healthy. But the recipes, nutrition advice, and other colorful infographics that the site is so well-known for are rife with bad information about health and science.

One pin, for example, linked to a raw apple cider vinegar recipe, claiming it could cure urinary tract infections.

Via pinterest.com

Leticia Miranda is a retail reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Leticia Miranda at leticia.miranda@buzzfeed.com.

Stephanie Lee is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Stephanie M. Lee at stephanie.lee@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

