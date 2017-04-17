Netflix Users Lost Half A Billion Hours Of Their Lives To Adam Sandler Movies

About 98 million people are currently members of Netflix. What do those people do? Statistically speaking, it's very likely that one thing they do is watch Adam Sandler.

Since the release of Sandler's The Ridiculous 6 in 2015 — the first of an exclusive four-movie deal the star signed with Netflix — the company's subscribers have watched a collective half a billion hours of Adam Sandler, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in an investor letter on Monday.

The 50-year-old actor has appeared in more than 50 films and is popular for his low-brow comedy, which a New York Times critic said "will make your children stupid."

But people love it. After The Ridiculous 6 was launched on Netflix, it was viewed more in its first 30 days than any other film on the service. Last month, Netlix said Sandler had signed up to do another four films, meaning he will make eight Netflix exclusives in total.

Sandler's recent movies may be garbage — The Ridiculous 6 has a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and Variety said the film is "so lazy and aimless, it barely qualifies as parody" — but people watch them at an industrial scale.



So how much Adam Sandler is 500 million hours the equivalent of?