Mexicans Are Boycotting US Products To Protest Trump’s Wall Tax
#AdiosProductosGringos
Mexico is teeming with US restaurants, coffeeshops, stores and products.
Walmart’s Mexico division, for example, is the largest outside the U.S. with 2,379 stores, including 256 Walmart Supercenters. Starbucks and McDonald’s have more than 500 stores each across Mexico. Per capita, Mexicans are also the number one consumers of Coca-Cola in the world, according to the SMI Group.
“Why with the wall aren’t the losers them and not us?” Pollo Feliz, a restaurant chain, wrote in a Facebook post with a photo of Trump, KFC’s Colonel Sanders and McDonald’s Ronald McDonald peering over a brick wall.
He remarked that Mexico since the inauguration of Trump has been “the most surprising example of national unity that I’ve had the pleasure of seeing in my life.”
“We have to back the president of Mexico so he defends our national interests,” he added.
The campaign calls on Mexican consumers to support local businesses and the government to increase its minimum wage.
“The pronouncements and threats of the President-elect of the United States are irrational and inadmissible,” the campaign said in a statement. “But this must generate a rational response to radically change the national development model and restore the sovereignty and health of food.”
McDonald’s, Walmart, Coca-Cola and Starbucks’ Mexico operator, Alsea, did not immediately return a request for comment to BuzzFeed News.
