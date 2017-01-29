Get Our News App
17 Amazing Dolls That Aren’t All White And Skinny
The Supreme Court Nomination Fight Might Now Be…
Here’s What We Learned When We Got Photoshopped…
The Newest NSFW "Fifty Shades Darker" Trailer Is…
How Hopeless Romantics Feel When They Pass A Cute… video
Business

Mexicans Are Boycotting US Products To Protest Trump’s Wall Tax

#AdiosProductosGringos

Leticia Miranda
Leticia Miranda
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Just days after the Trump Administration said it was considering taxing Mexican imports to pay for a border wall, Mexican consumers are vowing to stop buying US products.

Just days after the Trump Administration said it was considering taxing Mexican imports to pay for a border wall, Mexican consumers are vowing to stop buying US products.

View this image ›

@meloled / Via Twitter: @MeloLed

Mexico is teeming with US restaurants, coffeeshops, stores and products.

Walmart’s Mexico division, for example, is the largest outside the U.S. with 2,379 stores, including 256 Walmart Supercenters. Starbucks and McDonald’s have more than 500 stores each across Mexico. Per capita, Mexicans are also the number one consumers of Coca-Cola in the world, according to the SMI Group.

Last week people began calling for Mexicans to stop buying US products under a string of hashtags including #AdiosStarbucks, #AdiosWalmart, #AdiosMcDonalds, #AdiosCocacola and #AdiosProductosGringos.

Last week people began calling for Mexicans to stop buying US products under a string of hashtags including #AdiosStarbucks, #AdiosWalmart, #AdiosMcDonalds, #AdiosCocacola and #AdiosProductosGringos.

View this image ›

@Tuitermica / Via Twitter: @Tuitermica

Consumers are rallying support for Mexican counterparts of American goods, for example the amusement park La Feria Chapultepec in Mexico City instead of Disneyland.

Consumers are rallying support for Mexican counterparts of American goods, for example the amusement park La Feria Chapultepec in Mexico City instead of Disneyland.

View this image ›

@mikeescobar74

“I am a patriot, a true Mexican cry of war,” said one person in Spanish under the hashtag #adiosstarbucks alongside a photo of a bag of local Oaxaca coffee.

"I am a patriot, a true Mexican cry of war," said one person in Spanish under the hashtag #adiosstarbucks alongside a photo of a bag of local Oaxaca coffee.

View this image ›

@Jazzildo / Via Twitter: @Jazzildo

Local businesses are even calling for roasted chicken fans to support their establishments under the hashtag #elmejorpollodemexico.

Local businesses are even calling for roasted chicken fans to support their establishments under the hashtag #elmejorpollodemexico.

View this image ›

Pollo Feliz / Via Facebook: pollofeliz

“Why with the wall aren’t the losers them and not us?” Pollo Feliz, a restaurant chain, wrote in a Facebook post with a photo of Trump, KFC’s Colonel Sanders and McDonald’s Ronald McDonald peering over a brick wall.

Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, a Trump critic who controls the Mexican telecommunications company America Movil, called for “national unity” on Friday and encouraged consumers to support Mexican business and “buy what is produced in Mexico.”

Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, a Trump critic who controls the Mexican telecommunications company America Movil, called for “national unity” on Friday and encouraged consumers to support Mexican business and "buy what is produced in Mexico.”

View this image ›

@LauPMor / Via Twitter: @LauPMor

He remarked that Mexico since the inauguration of Trump has been “the most surprising example of national unity that I’ve had the pleasure of seeing in my life.”

“We have to back the president of Mexico so he defends our national interests,” he added.

Alianza Por La Salud Alimentaria, a network of international and Mexico-based consumer groups, called for a a similar action in a campaign called “Consumers cry war” launched two days before Trump was inaugurated into office.

Alianzasalud / Via youtube.com

The campaign calls on Mexican consumers to support local businesses and the government to increase its minimum wage.

“The pronouncements and threats of the President-elect of the United States are irrational and inadmissible,” the campaign said in a statement. “But this must generate a rational response to radically change the national development model and restore the sovereignty and health of food.”

It’s unclear how the movement to boycott has affected US businesses in Mexico.

It's unclear how the movement to boycott has affected US businesses in Mexico.

View this image ›

@tiburcio757 / Via Twitter: @tiburcio757

McDonald’s, Walmart, Coca-Cola and Starbucks’ Mexico operator, Alsea, did not immediately return a request for comment to BuzzFeed News.


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Leticia Miranda is a consumer affairs reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Leticia Miranda at leticia.miranda@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
This Is What John Hurt Meant To Me And Millions Of Gay Men

by Patrick Strudwick

Connect With Business
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing