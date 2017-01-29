Mexicans Are Boycotting US Products To Protest Trump’s Wall Tax

Just days after the Trump Administration said it was considering taxing Mexican imports to pay for a border wall, Mexican consumers are vowing to stop buying US products. @meloled / Via Twitter: @MeloLed ID: 10420680

Mexico is teeming with US restaurants, coffeeshops, stores and products.

Walmart’s Mexico division, for example, is the largest outside the U.S. with 2,379 stores, including 256 Walmart Supercenters. Starbucks and McDonald’s have more than 500 stores each across Mexico. Per capita, Mexicans are also the number one consumers of Coca-Cola in the world, according to the SMI Group.

Last week people began calling for Mexicans to stop buying US products under a string of hashtags including #AdiosStarbucks, #AdiosWalmart, #AdiosMcDonalds, #AdiosCocacola and #AdiosProductosGringos. @Tuitermica / Via Twitter: @Tuitermica ID: 10420812

Consumers are rallying support for Mexican counterparts of American goods, for example the amusement park La Feria Chapultepec in Mexico City instead of Disneyland. @mikeescobar74 ID: 10420822

“I am a patriot, a true Mexican cry of war,” said one person in Spanish under the hashtag #adiosstarbucks alongside a photo of a bag of local Oaxaca coffee. @Jazzildo / Via Twitter: @Jazzildo ID: 10420832

Local businesses are even calling for roasted chicken fans to support their establishments under the hashtag #elmejorpollodemexico. Pollo Feliz / Via Facebook: pollofeliz ID: 10420842

“Why with the wall aren’t the losers them and not us?” Pollo Feliz, a restaurant chain, wrote in a Facebook post with a photo of Trump, KFC’s Colonel Sanders and McDonald’s Ronald McDonald peering over a brick wall.

Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, a Trump critic who controls the Mexican telecommunications company America Movil, called for “national unity” on Friday and encouraged consumers to support Mexican business and “buy what is produced in Mexico.” @LauPMor / Via Twitter: @LauPMor ID: 10420851

He remarked that Mexico since the inauguration of Trump has been “the most surprising example of national unity that I’ve had the pleasure of seeing in my life.”



“We have to back the president of Mexico so he defends our national interests,” he added.

Alianza Por La Salud Alimentaria, a network of international and Mexico-based consumer groups, called for a a similar action in a campaign called “Consumers cry war” launched two days before Trump was inaugurated into office. Alianzasalud / Via youtube.com ID: 10420704

The campaign calls on Mexican consumers to support local businesses and the government to increase its minimum wage.

“The pronouncements and threats of the President-elect of the United States are irrational and inadmissible,” the campaign said in a statement. “But this must generate a rational response to radically change the national development model and restore the sovereignty and health of food.”

It’s unclear how the movement to boycott has affected US businesses in Mexico. @tiburcio757 / Via Twitter: @tiburcio757 ID: 10420950

McDonald’s, Walmart, Coca-Cola and Starbucks’ Mexico operator, Alsea, did not immediately return a request for comment to BuzzFeed News.



