The CEO Of Lululemon Has Resigned After A "Conduct" Issue

Lululemon Athletica CEO Laurent Potdevin has resigned for unspecified issues of "conduct," the company announced on Monday. Lululemon agreed to provide Potdevin a $5 million cash payment as severance.

Lululemon "expects all employees to exemplify the highest levels of integrity and respect for one another, and Mr. Potdevin fell short of these standards of conduct," the company said in a press release. Potdevin's resignation is effective immediately.

The company did not elaborate further as to how Potdevin, who has been an executive with the company since 2014, "fell short." Lululemon provided Potdevin with $3.35 million upfront as part of its severance agreement, and will pay $1.65 million in installments over the next 18 months, according to an SEC filing.

A person familiar with the matter told BuzzFeed News that the company felt that Potdevin demonstrated a lack of leadership in a range of instances.

"Culture is at the core of lululemon, and it is the responsibility of leaders to set the right tone in our organization," Glenn Murphy, executive chair of the board, said in a statement. "Protecting the organization’s culture is one of the Board’s most important duties.”