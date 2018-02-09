L.L. Bean Has Ended Its Lifetime Guarantee Policy And People Are Fessing Up

Share On more Share On more

The outdoor gear retailer had allowed customers to return products for a refund after years, or even decades, as part of its return policy — but some people were abusing it.

Because "a small, but growing number of customers" have interpreted the "guarantee well beyond its original intent," the company said it is changing its policy.

"Some view it as a lifetime product replacement program, expecting refunds for heavily worn products used over many years," the company wrote in a Facebook post. "Others seek refunds for products that have been purchased through third parties, such as at yard sales."



L.L. Bean did not immediately respond to a request for comment by BuzzFeed News.

