Facebook Is Launching AR In Ads To Lure People To "Try On" Products Advertised On The Site

At its F8 developer conference in May, Facebook announced that it was developing AR ad products in Messenger and Instagram, and adding new capabilities to AR Studio. But now — ahead of the 2018 holiday shopping season — it's bringing that technology to retail ads.

Michael Kors will be the the first brand to test AR ads in News Feed, which will let users try on sunglasses and make a purchase within the ad.

“We see augmented reality as an emerging and important part of our customer-centric mobile strategy," Michael Kors said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "We know our customer is highly visual, and we are always looking for ways to deliver experiences that are not only unexpected but relevant, personalized and useful to her in her shopping journey.”



Sephora, Nyx Professional Makeup, Bobbi Brown, Pottery Barn, and Wayfair will begin testing the technology later this summer.