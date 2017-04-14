Bad Restaurants Are The Biggest Losers When Minimum Wage Rises, Study Finds

A minimum wage increase could be the final push that forces already low-rated restaurants to close, according to a recently released study of Yelp data by researchers.

Among Bay Area restaurants, a $1 increase in the minimum wage led to a 14% increase in the likelihood of 3.5-star restaurants closing their doors, but had no impact on 5-star restaurants, according to Harvard Business School professor Michael Luca and researcher Dara Lee Luca of Mathematica Policy Research, who led the study.

Overall, they found a $1 increase in the minimum wage increased the likelihood of a restaurant closing by 4% to 10%. Just a one-star increase in rating on Yelp makes a restaurant 50% less likely to go out of business.



Luca told BuzzFeed News that it is unclear why lower-rated restaurants are disproportionately affected by wage hikes. Perhaps higher-rated restaurants already pay above minimum wage and are not affected by increases, she speculated. Also, their more-satisfied customers may be more willing to accept a price increase if the restaurant passed along the costs.

As low-rated businesses fail at higher rates than highly-rated restaurants regardless of the minimum wage, a requirement to raise pay, "might just be the tipping point that drives them out of business," she said.

More than 35,000 restaurants in the Bay Area were analyzed between 2008 and 2016. During that time, there were 21 raises in the minimum wage in that area.

