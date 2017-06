Amazon May Already Be Selling Your Fave Whole Foods Products For Less

Amazon announced today that it plans to buy Whole Foods. While consumers are totally amused, competitors' stocks are plummeting. The grocery industry is generally freaking out.

The hope among the grocery-buying public is the move will eventually make Whole Foods' fancy, artisanal products available online for a lot less.

Amazon is coveted by consumers for its cheap prices, largely due to its unique marketplace that pits sellers against each other to give customers the best deal. While Amazon is obsessive about low prices, Whole Foods is obsessive about its selection of organic, specialty products, mainly beloved by people who can afford to eat like Gwenyth Paltrow.