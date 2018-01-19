Amazon Is Raising Its Prime Fee To $12.99 Per Month And People Are Pissed

The price of a monthly Prime membership for new members increased to $12.99 from $10.99 on Friday. The price of the Prime Student monthly plan also increased to $6.49 from $5.49. Recode first reported the increase on Friday.

Beginning February 18, existing Amazon Prime Monthly and Prime Student members members looking to renew their memberships will pay the increased rate.

The higher monthly fee — which brings the annual payment to nearly $156 (from $132) for people who don't want to commit to a full year but end up staying with Prime for that long anyhow — may make Amazon's annual membership more appealing to some. Annual Prime members won't see any hikes: Prime members will continue to pay $99 and annual Prime Student members continue to pay $49.