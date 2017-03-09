Two Thirds Of Adults Say They Would Boycott A Brand Over Social Issues
59% of adults said they would boycott a brand if they strongly disagreed with its stance on a particular social issue, according to a YouGov report.
About 60% of American adults say they would boycott a brand due to conflicting political views and 67% support brand boycotts if a company takes an opposing stance on a social issue, according to a new poll.
The YouGov poll found 59% of US adults are willing to boycott a brand if its view on a political issue conflicted with their own. Such boycotts have become highly visible in recent months — people pledged to avoid Starbucks after the company announced a plan to hire refugees, while others have refused to buy Trump brand products, or buy from anyone who advertises on far-right websites.
American adults also reported becoming more politically engaged between November 2016 and February 2017, according to YouGov’s poll.
It found 31% increased their level of support for a particular cause during that period, with immigration, women’s rights and diversity and inclusion as some of the top issues gained traction.
Younger people are responsible for much these changes, according to the poll. Only 27% of adults over 55 years old said they approve of brands taking a public stance on social issues, but half of all millennials said they approve of brands taking such stances.
