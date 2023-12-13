Skip To Content
    20 Gifts From Wayfair They'll Probably Use Every Single Day

    Gifts that keep on giving.

    Lesley Chen
    by Lesley Chen

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A weighted blanket because what's better than gifting someone some well-deserved rest? This blanket feels like a firm hug, and may just help them sleep better at night. Plus it's compatible with duvet covers.

    the gray weighted blanket on a bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love it!!! It's a beautiful color. It's big enough to fit my king-sized bed. I sleep so much more comfortably. No more tossing and turning throughout the night. With this blanket I get relaxed, and fall asleep quickly, and stay asleep all night. Not too hot either." —Anonymous

    Price: $49.25+ (available in four sizes, eight weights, and eight colors)

    2. A scented candle that will make their room smell and feel more relaxing. It's made with natural soy and has a mild fragrance of sea salt and sage. After it's done burning (about 24 hours), they can reuse the jar, too.

    pink sea salt and sage-scented candle
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Smells absolutely beautiful. I am also hoping once burned I can use the container for something else because they are so pretty." —Anonymous

    Price: $18+ (available in two sizes)

    3. Or a Himalayan salt crystal lamp with a dimmable, warm glow to help restore their zen after a long day (or year).

    The salt lamp glowing next to a woman meditating
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Creates a calming atmosphere, and the ability to adjust the brightness is so helpful." —Wayfair Customer

    Price: $33.99

    4. A bamboo caddy that will level up their baths so much that they'll want to take more than one a day. It's adjustable so it fits most tubs, and it has a place for them to enjoy a book, a show on their phone/tablet, and a glass of wine.

    reviewer photo of the caddy on a tub with a book and bath supplies on it
    Cathleen / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I don’t know why I waited so long to buy one of these!!! It was inexpensive, and it’s highly functional! I did have to go find a wine glass with a thin base that would fit, and I was successful. There is room for your phone, tablet, and a book, or whatever you prefer. It is collapsible for different width tubs. I made sure to measure before I purchased. This is a must-have!!" —Christina

    Price: $33.99 (originally $69.99)

    5. A Rachael Ray wood cutting board so they can have somewhere to chop their food that's not a paper towel on the counter. And it's stylish enough that they can use it to wow guests with a DIY charcuterie board.

    Bethany/ Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: “Beautiful product! I love the non-skid legs, which lift the cutting board off the counter to allow it to dry thoroughly to prevent cracking and splitting. I love the beveled edges. Beautiful craftsmanship in the cut and in the colors by nature!” —Sy

    Price: $26.24 (originally $70)

    6. A SodaStream to give them access to sparkling water on demand, so they don't have to deal with a growing pile of cans in their kitchen. It doesn't require a plug, so it can be placed anywhere in the kitchen.

    the SodaStream on a counter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This was a fabulous gift for my partner who used to drink 4-6 cans a day of flavored fizzy waters!” —Heidi

    Price: $99.99 (originally $149.99; available in four colors)

    7. An espresso machine that will create barista-worthy coffee drinks in the comfort of their home. It's pod-compatible and has a milk frother so they can enjoy a multitude of drinks (any maybe invite you for a coffee date while they're at it).

    A reviewer photo of the espresso maker on a kitchen counter
    Melissa / Wayfair

    Promising review: “This is such a great machine, and simple enough to use! Once you learn how to use it, it becomes super easy to remember the steps and techniques. Great buy!” —Fabo

    Price: $151.35+ (originally $259.95, available in two colors)

    8. A wine decanter so they can make the most of their favorite bottles of vino. It looks great sitting on the table, too.

    wine decanter with red wine inside
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a wonderful decanter. Its wide bottom allows good surface area for breathing and it is easy to pour. The lines are clean and you can see your wine at its best!" —Judith

    Price: $61 (originally $72.50)

    9. And a set of double-walled wineglasses so when they pour their perfectly aerated wine, they can keep it at the right temperature and leisurely sip it.

    two double-walled stemless wine glasses with wine inside
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this whole line of double-walled glasses. These are great for keeping white wine chilled and they definitely reduce condensation." —Koren

    Price: $24.99 for two (originally $36)

    10. A Lodge cast-iron skillet that's a kitchen essential for anyone who wants to step up their meals. It can cook almost anything on the stove, grill, or oven and they'll use it for many years.

    cast iron skillet with cornbread inside
    Denise / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect. I didn't want a nonstick pan with all the toxic coatings they put on it. This works fantastic, and has developed it's own coating/seasoning after a frequent use. My favorite pan." —S

    Price: $12.11+ (originally $17+; available in five sizes)

    11. A rope basket to help them store their miscellaneous items off the floor so they don't become a tripping hazard. It's giving both style and organization all in one.

    cream colored rope basked with toys inside
    Meghan / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect to store my throws in the living room. Roomy and the quality is great!" —Diane

    Price: $28.99+ (originally $34.99; available in four colors)

    12. A set of handmade glass vases that practically look like they belong in a museum. They can use them together or separately to put in the empty spaces in their house that could use a little zhuzhing.

    two clear glass wide and tall round vases with cherry blossoms
    Dawn / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love, love, love these bottles, they’re beautiful. I’ve ordered them several times for different clients." —Suzy

    Price: $89 for two (originally $95)

    13. A floating picture frame they can use to show off their favorite photo of the two of you in their home.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the gold frame with a leaf print on display resting on a black wall shelf
    Jessica/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Cute frame! I get lots of compliments on it!!" —Christopher

    Price: $20.81+ (available in three sizes and two colors)

    14. A reed diffuser to fill their room with a calming lavender fragrance. The scent will last up to six months, so it's a gift that will help them post-holidays.

    reviewer photo of reed diffuser on a tray next to a candle
    Melina / Wayfair

    Promising review: "It’s a great addition to my space. Scent [is] very distinct yet subtle. Definitely would recommend." —Jason 

    Price: $26.62

    15. A metal tray because they need somewhere dedicated (and stylish) keep their keys, wallet, and other small valuables so they won't misplace them around the house all the time.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This tray is gorgeous!! It's advertized as a serving tray but I think it's too darn pretty to just use for serving. The brass color is gorgeous, the tray is super sturdy, and is the perfect size to put some tchotchkes on!" —Anonymous

    Price: $28.72+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    16. A cocktail set that will give them an excuse to have happy hour every afternoon. Whether that means whipping up a stiff drink or a fancy mocktail is up to them.

    reviewer photo of copper nine-piece bar tool set
    Jason / Wayfair

    The set includes a round tray, covered ice bucket, ice tong, cocktail shaker, double jigger, cocktail strainer, bottle opener, knife, and bar tools.

    Promising review: "Perfect bar set, stylish yet highly functional, great quality for the price! So excited to invite friends over and make some fun drinks!" —Monica

    Price: $69.99+ (originally $126; available in two colors)

    17. A stainless-steel travel mug because they're someone with places to be and people to see, and they need their coffee to be able to keep up with all their adventures. It has a spill-proof lid, a silicone grip, and it's dishwasher safe.

    stainless steel travel mug
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Well, after spending lots of money on coffee mugs, finally I am happy. It's strong, its easy to handle, and fits in a car without tilting. Love this mug and very happy. Might get one more for hubby." —Anonymous

    Price: $25.94 (originally $41.31)

    18. A plush bathrobe that they'll love to lounge in because it's super soft and has roomy pockets to hold their phone, snacks, and more.

    model wearing a white bathrobe
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a very well-made terry cloth robe. Perfect for out of the shower/bath or pool. It gets softer after each washing, which is what I was looking for." —Dawn

    Price: $36.99+ (originally $87.50; available in sizes S–XL and 11 colors)

    19. A ruffled throw pillow because one can never have too many pillows to cuddle with. This one has a fun, textured pattern that will stand out on their couch and/or bed.

    The white pillow has tufted criss-cross edges
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Another darling complement to our bohemian theme. With the busy elements (wall hanging, bedside lamp, artwork) in the room, this pillow creates an oasis of calmness on the bed. My daughter loves the off-center frills of this pillow. I had expected a fluffier pillow, but its slimness sits well on the pillow pile on the bed. The fabric is cozy, too." —Michelle

    Price: $33 (originally $39; available in eight colors)

    20. A chunky throw blanket that will make them feel like they're wearing a giant cozy sweater but for the whole body. It's perfect for curling up and reading a book, watching a movie, or just embracing that hygge life.

    Anonymous / Wayfair, Deborah / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This chunky knit throw is bigger than a normal throw, softer than a normal chunky knit, and cozier than a typical knit throw. I am so happy with it, and the price was fantastic!" —Nancy

    Price: $63.99+ (originally $68.99; available in seven colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.