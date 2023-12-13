20 Gifts From Wayfair They'll Probably Use Every Single Day

1. A weighted blanket because what's better than gifting someone some well-deserved rest? This blanket feels like a firm hug, and may just help them sleep better at night. Plus it's compatible with duvet covers.
2. A scented candle that will make their room smell and feel more relaxing. It's made with natural soy and has a mild fragrance of sea salt and sage. After it's done burning (about 24 hours), they can reuse the jar, too.
3. Or a Himalayan salt crystal lamp with a dimmable, warm glow to help restore their zen after a long day (or year).
4. A bamboo caddy that will level up their baths so much that they'll want to take more than one a day. It's adjustable so it fits most tubs, and it has a place for them to enjoy a book, a show on their phone/tablet, and a glass of wine.
5. A Rachael Ray wood cutting board so they can have somewhere to chop their food that's not a paper towel on the counter. And it's stylish enough that they can use it to wow guests with a DIY charcuterie board.
6. A SodaStream to give them access to sparkling water on demand, so they don't have to deal with a growing pile of cans in their kitchen. It doesn't require a plug, so it can be placed anywhere in the kitchen.
7. An espresso machine that will create barista-worthy coffee drinks in the comfort of their home. It's pod-compatible and has a milk frother so they can enjoy a multitude of drinks (any maybe invite you for a coffee date while they're at it).
8. A wine decanter so they can make the most of their favorite bottles of vino. It looks great sitting on the table, too.
9. And a set of double-walled wineglasses so when they pour their perfectly aerated wine, they can keep it at the right temperature and leisurely sip it.
10. A Lodge cast-iron skillet that's a kitchen essential for anyone who wants to step up their meals. It can cook almost anything on the stove, grill, or oven and they'll use it for many years.
11. A rope basket to help them store their miscellaneous items off the floor so they don't become a tripping hazard. It's giving both style and organization all in one.
12. A set of handmade glass vases that practically look like they belong in a museum. They can use them together or separately to put in the empty spaces in their house that could use a little zhuzhing.
13. A floating picture frame they can use to show off their favorite photo of the two of you in their home.
14. A reed diffuser to fill their room with a calming lavender fragrance. The scent will last up to six months, so it's a gift that will help them post-holidays.
15. A metal tray because they need somewhere dedicated (and stylish) keep their keys, wallet, and other small valuables so they won't misplace them around the house all the time.
16. A cocktail set that will give them an excuse to have happy hour every afternoon. Whether that means whipping up a stiff drink or a fancy mocktail is up to them.
17. A stainless-steel travel mug because they're someone with places to be and people to see, and they need their coffee to be able to keep up with all their adventures. It has a spill-proof lid, a silicone grip, and it's dishwasher safe.
18. A plush bathrobe that they'll love to lounge in because it's super soft and has roomy pockets to hold their phone, snacks, and more.
19. A ruffled throw pillow because one can never have too many pillows to cuddle with. This one has a fun, textured pattern that will stand out on their couch and/or bed.
20. A chunky throw blanket that will make them feel like they're wearing a giant cozy sweater but for the whole body. It's perfect for curling up and reading a book, watching a movie, or just embracing that hygge life.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.