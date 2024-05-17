Popular products from this list
A pair of colorful Tevas because '90s fashion never really went out of style. Plus, with the shoe's adjustable straps and grippy sole, you can wear these on a stroll up the street or during a hike on a rocky trail.
A pair of handwoven sandals with stretchy straps designed to stay in place and reduce rubbing, so your feet won't be angry with you after hours of wearing them.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of Birkenstock sandals that basically go with everything and will keep you both comfy *and* on trend, day or night.
2. Dr. Martens sandals for anyone who's going for that edgy look in the summer but doesn't want their feet to overheat with each step.
3. A classic one band sandal to complete any easy, breezy, summertime look, no matter if you're wearing jeans, shorts, a dress, or a romper.
5. Or a strappier Teva sandal for those days when you really want to get some mileage in and/or explore new terrain without worrying about your feet.
6. A pair of elastic flat sandals with soft, crisscross straps that are way easier to put on than sandals you have to tie or buckle — giving you one less thing to worry about when you're heading out the door for a long day out.
7. A pair of cushioned espadrilles to let your toes breathe and make you feel like you're strolling around on a warm-weather vacation, even if you're just at your local grocery store.
8. A pair of sporty hiking sandals that will come in handy anytime you're frolicking in the surf, exploring a creek, or otherwise having water-related fun. The cute, rope-like straps will keep them secure on your feet, and the rubber sole dries quickly, because there's nothing worse than walking around in soggy shoes.
9. A pair of Crocs sandals with the same comfortable footbed as regular Crocs, but in a less ~polarizing~ shoe shape. They're sturdy and lightweight, too!
10. A pair of Toms sandals with a cute cutout on the back and 3 1/2-inch block heels that provide support ~and~ give you a little lift all day long.
11. A pair of sport sandals with responsive cushioning, so your feet will feel like they're on clouds, even when the day involves walking pretty much all over.
12. A pair of slingback Nike sandals that you can throw on for a sporty, ~athleisure~ look whether you're heading to the gym, to brunch, or exploring a new city.
13. A pair of sporty sandals to keep up with all your fave outdoor activities like hiking up trails, traipsing through rivers, or walking around your neighborhood checking out everyone's spring plantings. (Check out the Smiths' snap peas!)
14. A pair of strappy fisherman sandals with padded footbeds that can walk comfortably on the beach all afternoon, and go straight to semi-fancy dinner plans right after.
16. A pair of double-strap slip-ons that are effortless to wear and style and have a touch of cushion to make sure your feet stay comfy.
17. A pair of flip-flops because they mold to the shape of your foot, making them perfect for anyone who lives in flip-flops year-round. This pair has arch support, a comfortable strap, and is water-resistant, too — not qualities you'll find in your typical toss-em-on shoes.
18. A pair of cork footbed sandals with a suede insole that your feet will love, especially if you stand or walk a lot. They're affordable, cute, and their neutral tones go with everything — what else could you want from a humble sandal?
19. A pair of strappy leather sandals with a touch of a platform and soft, cork footbeds that conform to your feet the longer you wear them.
20. Cushy slingback sandals that will help absorb shock on every step you take, so even if you're literally running late, foot pain won't be a problem.
