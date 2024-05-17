BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Pairs Of Sandals From Amazon That'll Be Easy On Your Eyes *And* Your Feet

    It's finally time to show off your toes.

    Lesley Chen
    by Lesley Chen

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Popular products from this list

    • A pair of colorful Tevas because '90s fashion never really went out of style. Plus, with the shoe's adjustable straps and grippy sole, you can wear these on a stroll up the street or during a hike on a rocky trail.

      View in list

    • A pair of handwoven sandals with stretchy straps designed to stay in place and reduce rubbing, so your feet won't be angry with you after hours of wearing them.

      View in list

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of Birkenstock sandals that basically go with everything and will keep you both comfy *and* on trend, day or night.

    Person wearing metallic strap sandals, suitable for a casual shopping category article
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love my Birks. They're amazing and look very nice on my feet. They are also very comfortable. I couldn't find myself spending the money on the shoes, but they are very, very worth the price. I got an N (narrow) because my feet are rather thin, and all the regular Birks I had tried were loose around my midfoot." —Alexandra Mitchell

    Price: $48.85+ (available in sizes 4–17.5 and various colors)

    2. Dr. Martens sandals for anyone who's going for that edgy look in the summer but doesn't want their feet to overheat with each step.

    reviewer photo of black dr. marten&#x27;s sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Have you ever experienced love at first step? I have. In these shoes. I wear these shoes with literally EVERYTHING. They’re the only shoes I wear when I’m not at work. I put them on just to clean the house because they’re that comfortable. I even have tan lines and stripes across the tops of my feet because these are all. I. Ever. Wear. They’re stylish. They go with practically everything. I get compliments on them at least once a week. Did I say they’re comfy? Even after 8+ hours of wear while walking — no complaints." —Caitlin

    Price: $66.47+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 11 colors)

    3. A classic one band sandal to complete any easy, breezy, summertime look, no matter if you're wearing jeans, shorts, a dress, or a romper.

    reviewer photo of black sandals with one band and ankle strap
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are hands down the best sandals I’ve ever owned!! SUPER comfy and I didn’t have to break them in at all! I was worried that I would have to break them in or that they would hurt, but nope! The material is flexible and so comfy to walk in. I lived in these sandals all summer! Definitely a staple in my closet! You won’t regret it." —Lauren

    Price: $39.77+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 14 colors)

    4. A pair of colorful Tevas because '90s fashion never really went out of style. Plus, with the shoe's adjustable straps and grippy sole, you can wear these on a stroll up the street or during a hike on a rocky trail.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly can't say enough good things about these shoes. This was my first pair of Tevas, and definitely not my last. (Just bought another pair yesterday!) I bought these for a trip to Disney World. The first day I wore them, we walked about 10 miles. To my surprise, I had no issues with the straps rubbing and no blisters! I now take these shoes with me on every vacation. I’m normally a size 8.5, but I purchased the 8. It was a perfect fit!" —Emily Docter

    Price: $37.23+ (available in sizes 5–14 and 40 colors/patterns)

    5. Or a strappier Teva sandal for those days when you really want to get some mileage in and/or explore new terrain without worrying about your feet.

    reviewer photo of green teva sandals with three straps
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the best walking sandals! I put thousands of walking miles on my old pair and just ordered the exact same sandals with the hope of thousands more. Excellent arch support and cushion." —J

    Price: $59.20+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 21 colors)

    6. A pair of elastic flat sandals with soft, crisscross straps that are way easier to put on than sandals you have to tie or buckle — giving you one less thing to worry about when you're heading out the door for a long day out.

    reviewer photo of black strappy elastic sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these sandals, especially for the price! I took them on a trip to Chicago and they were the most comfortable shoes I took on the trip. I walked 10 miles a day in these! They are super cute, too!" —JB

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 13 colors/styles)

    7. A pair of cushioned espadrilles to let your toes breathe and make you feel like you're strolling around on a warm-weather vacation, even if you're just at your local grocery store.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes were super cute. I had two graduation events that I had to attend, and I wore these shoes for both of them. They went well with my dresses and were super comfortable!" —Shelby :)

    Price: $29.95+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 9 colors)

    8. A pair of sporty hiking sandals that will come in handy anytime you're frolicking in the surf, exploring a creek, or otherwise having water-related fun. The cute, rope-like straps will keep them secure on your feet, and the rubber sole dries quickly, because there's nothing worse than walking around in soggy shoes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I needed to find a comfortable sandal for a trip to Las Vegas. I had ordered another name-brand sandal but just didn’t like it as well as this one. Totally comfortable and easy to get on and off. There’s an adjustable slide on each side of the sandal. Also, has nice arch support. We walked everywhere in Las Vegas, and one day, we walked a total of 9 miles! My feet felt great while the rest of me was tired!! Wish we could give more stars. Think I’ll buy a few more in different colors.

    Updating my review — still in love with these sandals. I recently wore them during a trip to New York City and walked everywhere with them. So comfortable. Also, I wore them to a Renaissance fair, and it was very dusty, and my sandals got so dirty. But, they washed up very nicely, ready for my next adventure." —LOR

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes 6–12 and 17 colors)

    9. A pair of Crocs sandals with the same comfortable footbed as regular Crocs, but in a less ~polarizing~ shoe shape. They're sturdy and lightweight, too!

    reviewer wearing the Crocs sandals with a cheetah-print design
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love Croc sandals but generally will not wear their OG clogs so these platforms are right up my ally! Very cute, extremely comfortable! I can stand and walk in them all day with no pain or issues. I have a relatively wide foot and my normal size is a woman’s 7.5 shoe. I sized up to an 8 in these based on other reviews and they fit perfectly." —Dana S. Glasgow

    Price: $41.24+ (available in sizes 4–11 and in 18 colors)

    10. A pair of Toms sandals with a cute cutout on the back and 3 1/2-inch block heels that provide support ~and~ give you a little lift all day long.

    reviewer photo of white cutout heeled sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love these! They are so comfy that I can walk miles in them without my feet hurting. They also go with every outfit and can easily be dressed up or down." —Cassidy

    Price: $49.72+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 7 colors)

    11. A pair of sport sandals with responsive cushioning, so your feet will feel like they're on clouds, even when the day involves walking pretty much all over.

    reviewer phot of black Skechers sport sandals with nylon straps
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We recently took a family trip to Disney World. In anticipation of lots of walking, I purchased these sandals and also a pair of Brooks walking shoes. We easily walked 10 miles each day at the Disney World parks and these shoes were so comfortable! They were far better than the Brooks walking shoes I purchased as my feet started to hurt halfway through the day when I wore those — however, with these Skechers sandals, I was able to go all day without pain. I would highly recommend! Great sandals!" —Jan

    Price: $40.83+ (available in sizes 5–12, regular and wide, and five colors)

    12. A pair of slingback Nike sandals that you can throw on for a sporty, ~athleisure~ look whether you're heading to the gym, to brunch, or exploring a new city.

    Person in blue jeans and black sandals standing on a gravel and grass surface
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these shoes. So glad I bought them. They are comfortable and go with any outfit! Thinking about buying a pair for my friend." —Becca

    Price: $42.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and three colors)

    13. A pair of sporty sandals to keep up with all your fave outdoor activities like hiking up trails, traipsing through rivers, or walking around your neighborhood checking out everyone's spring plantings. (Check out the Smiths' snap peas!)

    reviewer photo of colorful Ecco sandals with straps
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great walking sandal, adjustable and cushioned. My feet are my 'weakest link' but I can wear these for miles and hours. I like the three place Velcro straps and the dark soft footbed. The heel height is also perfect." —justaguy

    Price: $84.88+ (available in sizes 4–12.5 and 43 colors)

    14. A pair of strappy fisherman sandals with padded footbeds that can walk comfortably on the beach all afternoon, and go straight to semi-fancy dinner plans right after.

    reviewer photo of brown strappy fisherman sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore these shoes walking around for 9 miles in Tangier today and my feet ARE NOT SORE AT ALL!!! These shoes truly are so comfortable. If you’re looking for comfy travel sandals, do yourself a favor and just buy these already!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $32.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 32 colors)

    15. A pair of handwoven sandals with stretchy straps designed to stay in place and reduce rubbing, so your feet won't be angry with you after hours of wearing them.

    Person wearing strappy sandals suitable for shopping or casual outings
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OK, so they are flat as a board, but they flex so well! And I have literally put these sandals through so much! Miles of walking, multiple summer events, Las Vegas, camping, swimming and floating on the river, even a Caribbean cruise! I have dressed them up, and obviously down, and they have held up to everything." —Hailie Nickels

    Price: $34.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 25 colors)

    16. A pair of double-strap slip-ons that are effortless to wear and style and have a touch of cushion to make sure your feet stay comfy.

    reviewer photo of dual strap flat sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fit true to size, very comfortable. Took zero break-in time. Bought for a trip to Mexico in which we did a lot of walking and feet were fine!" —Nate N.

    Price: $59.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 15 colors)

    17. A pair of flip-flops because they mold to the shape of your foot, making them perfect for anyone who lives in flip-flops year-round. This pair has arch support, a comfortable strap, and is water-resistant, too — not qualities you'll find in your typical toss-em-on shoes.

    model standing next to black waterproof flip flops with silver straps
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These shoes are so comfortable I ordered a second pair. They have amazing arch support and fit true to size. I walked seven miles in these flip-flops the second day I wore them and did not have any issues. They are stylish. You can dress up or down. I highly recommend Olukai." —MonicaB

    Price: $74.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in five colors)

    18. A pair of cork footbed sandals with a suede insole that your feet will love, especially if you stand or walk a lot. They're affordable, cute, and their neutral tones go with everything — what else could you want from a humble sandal?

    a reviewer wearing the sandals in beige on grass
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are perfect shoes for going around town or on little walks. I’ve actually walked seven miles in them with no issues. They are great! Buying again." —Cynthia Swendsboe

    Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes 6–12 wide and regular and 21 colors)

    19. A pair of strappy leather sandals with a touch of a platform and soft, cork footbeds that conform to your feet the longer you wear them.

    a reviewer wearing strappy tan sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These were comfortable right out of the box! They are my go to sandals, be it for every day or a little dressed up. Liked them so much I bought the same style in another color. I walked many miles on vacation without a thought to any hurting feet or legs. I have worn Birkenstock’s for years, but they seem to take much longer to break in (no break-in for the Naot) and I find I do better now with a strap around the ankle, a style that Birkenstock has very few of." —Knitrmum

    Price: $40.99+ (available in sizes 4–13.5, regular, narrrow, and wide, and 45 colors)

    20. Cushy slingback sandals that will help absorb shock on every step you take, so even if you're literally running late, foot pain won't be a problem.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I could cry tears of joy thinking about these shoes. I have plantar fasciitis with flat feet, and regularly experience heel/arch pain any time I stand or walk for an extended period of time — even with tennis shoes! I had planned a trip to NYC and knew we would be walking several miles every day. After extensive research on many types of walking sandals, I chose these shoes. I am SO glad I did! I walked 9–10 miles four days in a row in NYC and experienced NO pain! I couldn't believe it. The first day, I kept thinking the pain was eventually going to come on, but it never did. These shoes feel like you're walking on clouds. Additionally, they're very versatile; I wore them with shorts, jeans, and a romper on my trip, and they looked pretty good with everything. To be honest, I was afraid these would look a little dorky when I ordered them, but they didn't at all. I would highly recommend these shoes to anyone needing a good pair of shoes, particularly if you're looking for shoes that you'll be walking around in a lot on a trip." —Luke Mathes

    Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–11, regular and wide, and seven colors)

    The reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity. 