30 Extra Cozy Things From Wayfair That’ll Make Any Homebody Incredibly Happy

1. A set of warm, flannel sheets that will give you one more reason to hit snooze for five more minutes or stay in bed with a good book. They come in cozy patterns like plaid, pine trees, bears, ski slopes, and more.
2. A towel warmer because what's more relaxing after a shower or bath than wrapping yourself in a perfectly heated towel? Once you try it, you'll never be able to go back.
3. An espresso machine so you can wake up every morning and sip on artisanal coffee shop drinks in the comfort of your home (without the artisanal coffee shop prices).
4. A set of twinkle lights to transform a boring room or outdoor space into a magical wonderland. You can choose between warm or cool white, and connect up to 44 sets to decorate your entire home.
5. An arched floor lamp you can use to light up your favorite lounging or reading corner. Because sometimes you want warmer mood lighting than what overhead lights can give you.
6. A cute, polka-dot Kate Spade tea kettle gorgeous enough to leave out on the stove top without thinking twice. And it will give your afternoon tea at home that extra charming touch.
7. An abstract area rug that will complement the rest of your furniture and pull together your whole room...as well as give you a soft surface to warm your feet on during those upcoming cold winter mornings.
8. A sleek, solid wood blanket ladder so you can have a dedicated space to hang blankets and other accessories that would normally just end up piled on the floor. It's a minimalist, rustic-industrial solution for anyone who doesn't have enough closet space.
9. A round pouf aka your new favorite multitasker. It can be a footrest, ottoman, side table, or decor that you can easily move around in your room.
10. A glam, round velvet office chair if working from home could use a little bit of an upgrade. This one looks stylish enough that you almost can't tell it's an office chair, and it has back support so you're not aching after a long day of Zoom calls.
11. A sleek Novagratz convertible sofa with curves in all the right places that's a major style upgrade from your old Craigslist futon that's seen better days. It also conveniently turns into an extra bed for impromptu naps or unexpected overnight guests!
12. A plush, chenille bath mat that will make getting out of a hot shower a little less painful. It's soft, super absorbent, and has a nonslip back so you won't have to worry about it (or you) sliding around.
13. A compact firepit, so you can enjoy a campfire, s'mores, or the cozy outdoors anytime you want, just steps from your door. It's weather-resistant and fueled by propane so you don't have to worry about stocking up on firewood.
14. A retro, upholstered armchair to give you somewhere comfortable to sit whether you just want to be in your PJs reading or hosting guests in your home.
15. A programmable drip coffee maker with built-in WiFi, so you can brew a fresh coffee by just telling Alexa, Google Home, or the app you want one. This is the future of cozy living people!
16. A 2-in-1 showerhead that will transform your ordinary shower into a luxe spa experience every day.
17. A gel memory foam mattress so you can get some better Zzzs because is there any better place to be than in your bed? It has four levels of foam and cooling technology to let you lay around leisurely throughout the night (or day).
18. A two-piece sectional with a chaise you can place on either side so you can relax in any way you want. Plus it comes in a bunch of colors to match or mix up your current aesthetic.
19. A classic throw blanket you can use to curl up on the couch or bed whenever you need an extra level of coziness. And it's machine-washable, so you can use it all day, worry-free.
20. A set of 1,000-thread count sheets that are soft and breathable to make your bed feel like the calming oasis you've always wanted.
21. A wood platform bed with a headboard that will look so so trendy in your bedroom, and will make it even harder for you to get out of bed in the morning.
22. A memory foam pillow to replace your old, lumpy pillow that gives you neck aches in the morning. This one will help you catch up on your beauty sleep at night or during your afternoon naps.
23. A Le Creuset cast-iron skillet that will quickly become your go-to cooking tool for all those home-cooked meals. It can be used on the stove or in the oven, and it'll last you for years to come.
24. A space heater for keeping your feet and hands warm and toasty, even on the chilliest days. It has a timer and remote, so you don't even have to get up to adjust it.
25. A down alternative comforter to cover you with sneeze-free warmth. And it's lightweight enough to sleep with all year round, so you don't have to worry about constantly swapping out your bedding.
26. A pair of microplush pillows that are oh-so-huggable and will make the perfect companion for your next Netflix binge-session. The covers are machine-washable so you can always have fresh pillows, too.
27. A heated blanket you can turn on before you go to sleep so your bed feels like a warm hug when you climb in. It has 20 different temperature settings, which means it will be even harder for you get out of bed in the morning.
28. A set of Egyptian cotton towels for enveloping you with plushness when you get out of the bath or shower. They definitely beat that old mismatched set of towels you tend to toss on the floor.
29. A scented candle so you can will fill your room with the calming scents of sea salt and sage. It has a 24-hour burn time and the jar is reusable.
30. A weighted blanket that may just help you sleep better throughout the night by giving you what feels like a nice, comfy hug. It has a super soft fleece shell and is compatible with duvet covers if you want an easy cleaning option.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.