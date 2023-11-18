Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Extra Cozy Things From Wayfair That’ll Make Any Homebody Incredibly Happy

    There's no place like home, and these products will make it even better.

    Lesley Chen
    by Lesley Chen

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A set of warm, flannel sheets that will give you one more reason to hit snooze for five more minutes or stay in bed with a good book. They come in cozy patterns like plaid, pine trees, bears, ski slopes, and more.

    reviewer photo of gray and white flannel sheets on a bed
    Dana/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love the thickness and warmth of these sheets. They wash up beautifully too." —Tamara

    Price: $32.59+ (originally $38.99, available in sizes twin–king and 36 colors)

    2. A towel warmer because what's more relaxing after a shower or bath than wrapping yourself in a perfectly heated towel? Once you try it, you'll never be able to go back.

    Anonymous/Wayfair, Monica/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I literally love this machine. I’ve been looking for a quality towel warmer and this works perfectly. It also has a scent pod so as it warms up it spreads fragrance through the fabric. I highly recommend." —Turquoise R

    Price: $117.17+ (originally $169.90+, available in two colors)

    3. An espresso machine so you can wake up every morning and sip on artisanal coffee shop drinks in the comfort of your home (without the artisanal coffee shop prices).

    the machine on a reviewer&#x27;s counter
    Melissa/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I have had this machine for almost two years and I love it so much. It produces a really nice little cup of espresso with a layer of crema on top. It’s held up perfectly since I’ve had it. The wand works great. No complaints!" —Gretchen

    Price: $159.99 (originally $220.95) 

    4. A set of twinkle lights to transform a boring room or outdoor space into a magical wonderland. You can choose between warm or cool white, and connect up to 44 sets to decorate your entire home.

    twinkle lights on a bannister
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These lights give a nice twinkle and are a warm white. We were happy with these." —Jocelyn

    Price: $34.99+ (available in two colors)

    5. An arched floor lamp you can use to light up your favorite lounging or reading corner. Because sometimes you want warmer mood lighting than what overhead lights can give you.

    Reviewer&#x27;s picture of the bronze corner lamp
    Sofya / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great corner light that makes a modern fashion statement. Great quality! Would definitely buy another one!" —Kelsey

    Price: $101.99+ (originally $150.99, available in three colors)

    6. A cute, polka-dot Kate Spade tea kettle gorgeous enough to leave out on the stove top without thinking twice. And it will give your afternoon tea at home that extra charming touch.

    black and white polka dot kate spade kettle
    Michael/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is the cutest tea kettle ever. I love Kate Spade and the quality is excellent. It also has the cutest engraving on the spout cover that reads WHISTLE WHILE YOU WORK." —Karen

    Price: $52 (originally $60)

    7. An abstract area rug that will complement the rest of your furniture and pull together your whole room...as well as give you a soft surface to warm your feet on during those upcoming cold winter mornings.

    the black and white rug on a reviewer&#x27;s floor
    J/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this rug!! It’s beautiful and exactly like the picture. After I rolled it out, it only took a day or two for it to flatten out on its own. I’ve received many compliments on it." —Hailey

    Price: $46.99+ (available in 10 sizes and 10 colors)

    8. A sleek, solid wood blanket ladder so you can have a dedicated space to hang blankets and other accessories that would normally just end up piled on the floor. It's a minimalist, rustic-industrial solution for anyone who doesn't have enough closet space.

    Wayfair, Jillian/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great price and exactly what I was looking for to clean up the pile of blankets I had in my living room. Fits virtually anywhere and looks great with almost any room aesthetic. Easily accessible as well. Highly recommend it!" —Justin

    Price: $66 (available in two colors)

    9. A round pouf aka your new favorite multitasker. It can be a footrest, ottoman, side table, or decor that you can easily move around in your room.

    the pouf in a reviewer&#x27;s room
    Neda/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love my pouf! The perfect height to put my feet on and sturdy enough to use as a little place to set my things if I am laying on the couch watching TV. Would definitely buy again!" —Cindy

    Price: $93.99+ (originally $115.99, available in eight colors)

    10. A glam, round velvet office chair if working from home could use a little bit of an upgrade. This one looks stylish enough that you almost can't tell it's an office chair, and it has back support so you're not aching after a long day of Zoom calls.

    blue rounded office chair with open back, gold legs, and wheels
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This chair is amazing. It is INCREDIBLY cute, really easy to assemble, and is very sturdy once together. It totally changes the look of my office area for the better. I worried it would be too much but it looks really elegant and contemporary." —Jamie

    Price: $149.99+ (originally $229+, available in 13 colors)

    11. A sleek Novagratz convertible sofa with curves in all the right places that's a major style upgrade from your old Craigslist futon that's seen better days. It also conveniently turns into an extra bed for impromptu naps or unexpected overnight guests!

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We love this couch for its versatility and classy look. Good buy for the price." —Anjanita

    Price: $267.34+ (originally $745+, available in seven colors)

    12. A plush, chenille bath mat that will make getting out of a hot shower a little less painful. It's soft, super absorbent, and has a nonslip back so you won't have to worry about it (or you) sliding around.

    reviewer photo of a white chenille bath mat on the floor
    Jenna/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Best bathmat we have ever owned. It washes up great in a washing machine and air dries in less than 1/2 a day. Quickly. Great quality. Soft thick. Soaks up water fast and dries quickly." —Miranda

    Price: $8.72+ (originally $17.99, available in three sizes and 10 colors)

    13. A compact firepit, so you can enjoy a campfire, s'mores, or the cozy outdoors anytime you want, just steps from your door. It's weather-resistant and fueled by propane so you don't have to worry about stocking up on firewood.

    Matthew/Wayfair, Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love this! It was super easy to put together and lights like a grill. It will extend the time we can use our outdoor area.” —Anonymous

    Price: $211.99 (originally $409.99)

    14. A retro, upholstered armchair to give you somewhere comfortable to sit whether you just want to be in your PJs reading or hosting guests in your home.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the chairs in the color Orange
    Hillary/Wayfair

    Promising review: “LOVE these chairs! They are so comfortable and fit perfectly in front of my fireplace. I ordered the dark gray, and they are beautiful. Streamlined look and sturdy with solid wood frames. My husband put them together quickly without any issues. Really nicely made chairs. We had company over yesterday and used them for the first time, and everyone commented on how great they were and how comfortable. I would definitely recommend them.” —Julie

    Price: $219.99+ (originally $275.99, available in five colors) 

    15. A programmable drip coffee maker with built-in WiFi, so you can brew a fresh coffee by just telling Alexa, Google Home, or the app you want one. This is the future of cozy living people!

    The coffee maker in the color Matte White
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I have had my eye on this coffee maker for. Few months now, and I could not be happier. It has far exceeded my expectations. The coffee is brewed to perfection. Being able to choose the temperature of the brew means my coffee is always the perfect drinking temperature. I love being able to set my coffee to brew at different schedules for different days and times of the week. Best purchase I have made in a while. I highly recommend to everyone!” —Samantha

    Price: $179 (originally $279; available in three colors)

    16. A 2-in-1 showerhead that will transform your ordinary shower into a luxe spa experience every day.

    The showerhead in the color Matte Black
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Super nice! Replaced the apartment shower head with this within the last couple of years and still works great. We’ve soaked it in CLR a couple of times to unclog it (hard water).” —Anonymous

    Price: $52.51+ (originally $126.75+; available in three colors)

    17. A gel memory foam mattress so you can get some better Zzzs because is there any better place to be than in your bed? It has four levels of foam and cooling technology to let you lay around leisurely throughout the night (or day).

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the mattress
    Adam/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Such a great purchase! So comfortable. I am five months pregnant and have had the best sleep since getting this mattress. Not too firm nor too soft. The perfect balance!” —Cailey

    Price: $172.99+ (originally $214+; available in sizes twin—king)

    18. A two-piece sectional with a chaise you can place on either side so you can relax in any way you want. Plus it comes in a bunch of colors to match or mix up your current aesthetic.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the sectional in the color Blush Pink Velvet
    Kathryn H/Wayfair

    Promising review: “I love, love, love this couch! It’s stylish yet cozy. The color is beautiful, and the velvet material is super soft. The cushions are definitely on the firm side — but I prefer that for starters, as they’ll soften with time.” —Kathryn H

    Price: $990+ (originally $1,500+; available in 13 colors)

    19. A classic throw blanket you can use to curl up on the couch or bed whenever you need an extra level of coziness. And it's machine-washable, so you can use it all day, worry-free.

    A red throw blanket on a couch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this throw. Beautiful, soft, warm, and just the right size! Like it so much, I bought a second one to put on the sofa in my sunroom." —Annette

    Price: $31.99+ (originally $49.99+; available in two sizes and 26 colors)

    20. A set of 1,000-thread count sheets that are soft and breathable to make your bed feel like the calming oasis you've always wanted.

    the sheets in white
    Wayfair

    The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillow cases.

    Promising review: “The best sheets we have ever had! Thick and extremely smooth and comfortable. Fits our mattress perfectly and washes beautifully in cold water. Especially good for cold weather.” —Patricha Ann

    Price: $133.50+ (originally $311.50+; available in three sizes full–California king and in 17 colors)

    21. A wood platform bed with a headboard that will look so so trendy in your bedroom, and will make it even harder for you to get out of bed in the morning.

    the wooden bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "My husband put this together by himself in less than an hour. He said the instructions were great, it was super easy, and everything lined up perfectly. We weren’t missing anything. Nothing was scratched or broken. The bed is very nice looking and sturdy. Very happy with our purchase. Made our guest bedroom look cozy and welcoming!" —Tara

    Price: $349.99+ (available in twin–king)

    22. A memory foam pillow to replace your old, lumpy pillow that gives you neck aches in the morning. This one will help you catch up on your beauty sleep at night or during your afternoon naps.

    memory foam pillow on a bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It’s like sleeping in a Cloud. This pillow actually conforms to your needs!" —Tracey

    Price: $89+ (originally $159+; available in two sizes)

    23. A Le Creuset cast-iron skillet that will quickly become your go-to cooking tool for all those home-cooked meals. It can be used on the stove or in the oven, and it'll last you for years to come.

    Two overturned Le Creuset pans in white and blue
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "As a home cook of 50 years, this is the best pan I’ve ever owned! Keeping it on medium heat is perfect for crisping and browning most everything. And it’s so easy to clean!" —Oma

    Price: $135.95+ (available in four sizes and 13 colors)

    24. A space heater for keeping your feet and hands warm and toasty, even on the chilliest days. It has a timer and remote, so you don't even have to get up to adjust it.

    lasko ceramic space heater
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Makes the whole room nice and warm. Love that it rotates. Great product." —Stacey

    Price: $74.99 (originally $124.99)

    25. A down alternative comforter to cover you with sneeze-free warmth. And it's lightweight enough to sleep with all year round, so you don't have to worry about constantly swapping out your bedding.

    alternative down comforter on a bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this comforter! I have purchased it twice now, for two separate beds. It’s light and fluffy but has the right amount of weight. I find it perfect for the winter but also great in the summer months. The corner ties work really well, and as someone with allergies this comforter/filling doesn’t bother me at all! Can’t recommend enough." —Carly

    Price: $41.99+ (originally $149.99, available in sizes twin–king)

    26. A pair of microplush pillows that are oh-so-huggable and will make the perfect companion for your next Netflix binge-session. The covers are machine-washable so you can always have fresh pillows, too.

    Reviewer photo of blue microplush pillows on a light beige couch
    Mandi/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love these faux fur pillows. They feel soft and good addition to making my couch a comfy couch! Looks great too!" —Maria

    Price: $33.99 (originally $55.99available in nine colors)

    27. A heated blanket you can turn on before you go to sleep so your bed feels like a warm hug when you climb in. It has 20 different temperature settings, which means it will be even harder for you get out of bed in the morning.

    brown heated blanket with corded controls
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Gets hot quickly so it's cozy to crawl in, then I turn it down low so I'm warm while I sleep. Not very plush but it is very soft and very warm." —Susan

    Price: $84.99+ (originally $99.99+, available in sizes twin–king and eight colors)

    28. A set of Egyptian cotton towels for enveloping you with plushness when you get out of the bath or shower. They definitely beat that old mismatched set of towels you tend to toss on the floor.

    stack of white Egyptian cotton towels
    Wayfair

    The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

    Promising review: "These are awesome!! The are super fluffy and soft! Not to mention the absorbency is fantastic! I’d buy these again!" —Jennifer

    Price: $37.99+ (originally $108, available in 14 colors)

    29. A scented candle so you can will fill your room with the calming scents of sea salt and sage. It has a 24-hour burn time and the jar is reusable.

    reviewer photo of a scented sea salt and sage candle in a pink holder
    Tressa/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Smells absolutely beautiful. I am also hoping once burned I can use the container for something else because they are so pretty." —Anonymous

    Price: $18+ (available in two sizes)

    30. A weighted blanket that may just help you sleep better throughout the night by giving you what feels like a nice, comfy hug. It has a super soft fleece shell and is compatible with duvet covers if you want an easy cleaning option.

    the gray weighted blanket on a bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love it!!! It's a beautiful color. It's big enough to fit my king sized bed. I sleep so much more comfortably. No more tossing and turning throughout the night. With this blanket I get relaxed and fall asleep quickly and stay asleep all night. Not too hot either." — Anonymous

    Price: $48.99+ (originally $67.50, available in three sizes, three weights, and five colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.