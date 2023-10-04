Community·Updated on Oct 5, 2023The Reverse Bear Trap, The Shakespeare Dilemma, And Other "Saw" Traps So Brutal And Gory, I'm Surprised They Made The Final CutThe Silence Circle though... 😟by leongreigeCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Warning: this post includes descriptions of violence, gore, sexual assault, and language. Some graphic photos from the films accompany the descriptions. Whether it's John Kramer or one of his converts behind the guise of Jigsaw, one thing is for sure: there's gonna be traps equal in creativity and gore. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Lionsgate / Via giphy.com While every trap is certain to invoke at least one head turn from the screen, these are the 10 traps in particular that seemed to up the brutal factor: 1. Pendulum Trap (Saw V) Lionsgate The pendulum trap featured in the beginning of Saw V is a torture device made to slice people in half. The trap works by holding the neck and feet of the victim down. In order to survive, you must put your hands in the vises that crush each of your hands, but in this case since Seth Baxter (the trap's victim) killed so many people and got released early, this trap was rigged and impossible to beat, resulting in him being cut in half. 2. The Shakespearean Dilemma (Saw VI) Lionsgate The Shakespearean dilemma as featured in Saw VI takes place in an underground area. Victims must cut off a pound of their flesh and whoever has the heaviest gets to survive — but while they're doing that, there is a harness with two metal screws screwing into their temples. Unfortunately, one person must die and that's the person how gives the least amount flesh resulting with the screw screwing fully into that person's temple. 3. Rack Trap (Saw III) Lionsgate The rack trap featured in Saw III is a slow-moving contraption designed to twist the neck, shoulders, and legs in a full 360 rotation, but in order to beat it, the victim has to rely on another person to save them. The way to do so is to collect the key that deactivates the trap, which is hanging up from a wire in front of the barrel of a shotgun in an enlarged glass box. In this certain trap, the wire was connected to the shotgun's trigger, so the second person had to take the key. However, once it was removed, the shotgun would fire a shot at whoever stood in front of it. So in other words, in order to survive, someone had to die. 4. The Silence Circle (Saw 3D) Lionsgate The silence circle featured in Saw 3D is a trap no one wants to be in. The trap's victim is Nina, Bobby Dagen's editor and she must try to be quiet while Bob tries to fish out a key from her stomach with a hook. There are four metal sharp pipes pointed at her throat and a screamometer detecting how loud she screams and that's how the pipes adjust closer and closer to her. Unfortunately, she screams too much and the pipes go right through her neck with heaps of blood spray all over her face. 5. Needle Pit (Saw II) Lionsgate The needle pit in Saw II was a trap meant for Xavier, who instead chucked in Amanda Young, the survivor of the reverse bear trap from the first film. During the duration of the trap, there is a poisonous toxin in the air that slowly killing them all, so to survive, she must dig through the needles to find a key, which is attached to one of the needles, that'll open a door to a room that holds an antidote. "It's like finding a needle in a haystack," John Kramer, in his own sense of humor, adds in. When she gets out, there are needles stuck all over her arms and legs, but she luckily survives. 6. Angel Trap (Saw III) Lionsgate The angel trap (Saw III) is famously a fan-favorite trap. The victim of this trap is Detective Allison Kerry, who's trying to figure out the Jigsaw killer's identity but instead, ended up stumbling into this brutal trap. Her chest is attached to multiple skin rippers which will rip her skin from her body, which I can imagine is pretty painful. But little does she know that the trap is actually rigged and is impossible to escape, but Jigsaw says (on the TV in front of her) that she has to put her hand inside the hydrofluoric acid. According to him, this is where the key to set her free is in and it is dissolving quickly. But it's fake and she ends up getting ripped apart. 7. Bedroom Trap (Saw IV) Lionsgate The bedroom trap has got to be one of the most gruesome traps yet. But you're probably thinking, "Hey, if it's one of the most gruesome traps in the franchise, why isn't it higher on the chart?" Well, that's because it's not one of the more famous ones, and I literally forgot about it. The victim in this trap is Ivan Landsness, someone who sexually assaulted three women a couple of years prior. In the trap, his legs and hands are chained down and he must press two triggers, which will put a scythe through his eyes and gouge it out. If he can't have both eyes removed within time, his limbs will be pulled a part. In this case, he only got time to do one and just as he was about to press the second trigger, the timer went off and pulled all of his limbs off. Pretty painful way to die honestly. 8. Public Execution (Saw 3D) Lionsgate The public execution trap was the first trap featured in Saw 3D. To start off, the three victims knew each other, as the person on top was the former girlfriend who dumped both of them for someone else. The two ex-boyfriends had their hands each stuck to a three buzzsaws, with one pointing at each victim. Then the infamous puppet Billy rides out of nowhere on his tricycle and tells them they have 60 seconds to kill someone, but if they don't, Nina (the ex-girlfriend) would be killed. So the two men go on to try and force the blade to kill each other, but they both come to their senses as it's Nina who dumped them and broke both of their hearts, so they decided to lift up the third saw and partially cut Nina instead. 9. Reverse Bear Trap (Saw 3D) Lionsgate The reverse bear trap has a very gruesome outcome, quick sure, but still gory. Victim Jill Tuck, John Kramer/Jigsaw's ex-wife, is not the first victim to face this trap, but is the only one to die during it. This trap was impossible to beat because as soon as she woke up, the timer started, with Mark Hoffman, a survivor of the trap and villain to the series right in front of her. She only had 60 seconds and had no idea what to do really. Eventually after that 60 seconds, the trap burst open and ripped open her jaw right in front of Hoffman. He ended up leaving the room with writing on the doors written in blood "GAME OVER." 10. And Glass Coffin Trick (Saw V) Lionsgate Just when you thought that there was gonna be a happy ending in Saw, well, ya wrong. When Peter Strahm corners Mark Hoffman in a trap area and finally gives Hoffman a good wack into the glass coffin, it becomes lit up with white light and appears to be covered in glass shards. The coffin closes and lays down, but the walls start closing in on Peter and he soon realizes that Jigsaw rigged the trap to make Hoffman survive, not him. When the walls get to a certain closeness, he attempts to climb his way out, but eventually, he gets crushed by the walls and they fully close in on him. The walls go back to its regular condition and Hoffman walks into the room and sees his dead corpse, squished on the ground, and gazes at him with disgust. Which trap from the franchise did you think was especially brutal? Let me know in the comments below!