Registered Dietitians Are Sharing Tips And Foods That Will Help If You Suffer From Acid Reflux And Heartburn

Wondering what the difference between heartburn and acid reflux is? According to Healthline, acid reflux is a common medical condition that can range in severity from mild to serious, and heartburn is a symptom of acid reflux.

While many of us accept heartburn as an unpleasant side effect of the month of December, it doesn’t have to be that way. There’s actually a lot you can do to avoid heartburn in the first place:

1. “Try eating smaller meals instead of three large meals,” suggested Amy Shapiro, a registered dietitian and nutritionist.

“When we eat large meals, it puts upward pressure on our esophagus, causing heartburn, and also large meals cause our bodies to produce more stomach acid, which can lead to heartburn.”

2. Eating slowly can help, too.

“This will allow you to chew your food, digest more easily and prevent overeating, since your brain will have time to realize you are full before you eat too much,” Shapiro said.

3. You can also try cutting off the indulgences too close to bedtime.

“When you lie down, the food in your stomach presses on your esophageal sphincter,” Shapiro said. “By not having a lot of food in your stomach, your heartburn will decrease. Try to stop eating three hours before bedtime.”

Of course, sometimes the heartburn just hits, and there’s not a whole lot you can do about it. When that happens, these foods and drinks can help.