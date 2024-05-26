Here Is The Best Time Of Day To Eat Dinner According To Experts

We’re nearly two years into the pandemic and while some aspects of life are starting to feel slightly “normal,” we’re still far from the days of 2019 when we felt safe packing into a crowded train during rush hour, going mask-free in crowds and dining indoors with friends.

As a result, we’ve adjusted many of our habits — including our eating habits. For those who used to eat three square meals a day, maybe now they’re more into the grazing lifestyle. And 7 p.m. used to feel like the “official” dinnertime, but since many of us are still working from home, it’s now more like 6 p.m. … or even earlier, if we’re being honest.