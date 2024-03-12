Skip To Content
Bond Through Building These LEGO® Sets This Ramadan

This Ramadan, get together over LEGO® Play.

The LEGO® Group
by The LEGO® Group

Ramadan is not only a time for fasting and spiritual reflection, but also a period of strengthening familial bonds and creating cherished memories. Building LEGO® sets offers a perfect opportunity to engage in collaborative play, fostering connections and sharing joyful moments with the whole family.

The LEGO® Group

Here are some LEGO® sets to bring you closer together this Ramadan.

And what's more, you can build all of these sets with the help of the LEGO® Builder app! Using the Build Together feature, the whole family can gather around the table and follow the step-by-step 3D instructions from their own devices, making them perfect for experienced constructors, building novices, and everyone in between!

LEGO City Emergency Rescue Helicopter

The LEGO® Group

Embark on daring rescue missions with the LEGO City Emergency Rescue Helicopter set. This action-packed set includes a helicopter, pilot minifigure, and a stranded hiker in need of assistance. Work as a team to construct the helicopter and plan rescue scenarios, fostering cooperation and problem-solving skills among family members. As you navigate through the build, discuss the importance of helping others and the significance of compassion during Ramadan. With its thrilling storyline, this set offers an engaging way to bond with loved ones while celebrating the spirit of unity and generosity.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit

The LEGO® Group

Embrace the wonders of creativity and imagination with the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit. This whimsical set features a charming rabbit with movable ears and limbs, allowing family members to work together to bring this adorable character to life. As you assemble the White Rabbit, take turns sharing stories or jokes, adding personal touches to your creation. This set is sure to spark laughter and joy during Ramadan gatherings thanks to its delightful design and collaborative building process.

LEGO Friends Heartlake City Shopping Mall

A LEGO playset designed as a building is displayed on a wooden table in a living room
The LEGO® Group

Experience the thrill of urban life with the LEGO Friends Heartlake City Shopping Mall. This lively build is bustling with activity, from the retro-style designs of the ice cream kiosk to cash registers and the incredible working escalators that will transport your LEGO friends between the set's three floors! Build this set with your family and immerse yourselves in the vibrant world of Heartlake City — share stories of your favourite moments together out and about in your own hometown, creating unforgettable memories this Ramadan. 

LEGO Creator 3-In-1 Wild Safari Animals

A girl smiling at a LEGO giraffe model she assembled on a table, next to a LEGO flamingo
The LEGO® Group

Have an animal-loving child? Set them the challenge of creating all three wild safari animals in this LEGO Creator set. From the posable giraffe that you can couple up with a flamingo, to the lion and its butterfly friend and the gazelle and its calf, this set is full of endless play possibilities. Take turns researching facts about each of the animals as you build them or discussing the importance of wildlife conservation, deepening your understanding of the animal kingdom while strengthening family bonds.

LEGO Creator 3-In-1 Flowers in Watering Can

Child playing with a LEGO watering can, smiling and focused on assembling the pieces
The LEGO® Group

How does your family's garden grow? With this 3-in-1 set, you can explore the natural world together with a series of cute builds. Switch it up from a watering can to a wellie boot and then two birds on a perch as you chat about the wonders of nature, your favourite places to go on walks, and how you can work together to preserve the beauty of the world around you. 

What will you be creating this Ramadan? Explore more at LEGO.com or visit a retailer of LEGO sets near you – and don't forget to download the LEGO Builder App for endless fun!