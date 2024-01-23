Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
Paid Post

Here Are 10 LCBO Picks That’ll Get You Inspired To Travel This Year

With drinks from Mexico, Italy, Scotland, France and beyond.

LCBO
by LCBO

Brand Publisher

LCBO is making it easy to get jet-setting this year by helping you Taste & Travel with an Aeroplan® contest.*

So to get you excited to explore, here are some of our favourite picks from around the world:

1. Sip on Herradura Silver Tequila from Mexico if a relaxing beach getaway is exactly the travel vibe you have for 2024.

LCBO / Via lcbo.com, Getty Images

Crafted from 100% agave, it's no wonder why the complex flavours of fruit, black pepper, citrus and vanilla have made Herradura the most awarded tequila brand for three years running.

Get it here for $76.95 and earn 400 Aeroplan® bonus points.

2. Get excited to soak up the sun with a paradise-inspired cocktail made with Bacardi Superior White Rum.

LCBO / Via lcbo.com, Getty Images

Crafted in Puerto Rico, this versatile rum is perfect to use in tropical cocktails— like this delicious Rum Pineapple Swizzle.

Get it here for $30.95 and earn 100 Aeroplan® bonus points.

3. Add Chile to your travel bucket list with its stunning sights, delicious food, and incredible wine, like Cono Sur Bicicleta Viognier.

LCBO / Via lcbo.com, Getty Images

This medium-bodied white has aromas of melon, peach, and orange blossom, with flavour notes of grapefruit, peach, and green apple. Delicious and vibrant, just like Chile.

Get it here for $12.95 and earn 100 Aeroplan® bonus points.

4. Say "oui oui" to France with Gabriel Meffre St Vincent Côtes Du Rhône — an elegant red that feels like a French delicacy.

LCBO / Via lcbo.com, LCBO / Via lcbo.com

This grenache and Syrah blend from France is an easy sipping red with a spicy finish. Blending flavours of dark fruit and fresh herbs, it pairs great with a Roast Chicken recipe like this one. Just don't forget your beret!

Get it here for $16.00 and earn 100 Aeroplan® bonus points.

5. Or pour yourself a glass of Masi Bonacosta Valpolicella Classico DOC to get started on your Italy vision board.

LCBO / Via lcbo.com, LCBO / Via lcbo.com

Notes of coffee, licorice, clove, and violet make this smooth red perfect for sharing with friends over a plate of Baked Mushroom Parmigiana and spaghetti. Chef's kiss!

Get it here for $19.45 and earn 100 Aeroplan® bonus points.

6. Keep the "saluti" to Italy going with the delightfully bubbly Bottega Vino Dei Poeti Prosecco DOC.

LCBO / Via lcbo.com, Getty Images

This vibrant and fresh prosecco doesn't just taste great...it looks great too! Serve this chic bottle alone as an aperitif or pair it with appetizers.

Get it here for $18.95 and earn 60 Aeroplan® bonus points.

7. Enjoy one of Ireland's specialities with the award-winning Bushmills Malt 10 Year Old Irish Whiskey.

LCBO / Via lcbo.com, Getty Images

Aged for 10 years in bourbon barrels, the caramel, citrus, and toasted almond flavours in this whiskey make one thing clear: The Irish definitely know what they're doing when it comes to a great whiskey.

Get it here for $56.95 and earn 220 Aeroplan® bonus points.

8. Don't forget about Scotland — with castles, bagpipes, and distilleries that craft spirits like The Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky.

LCBO / Via lcbo.com, Getty Images

This super smooth Scotch whisky is a perfect balance of sweet and smoky. Plus, its warm finish makes it a bar cart must-have.

Get it here for $32.95 and earn 150 Aeroplan® bonus points.

9. If the west is calling you, get your California dreamin' on with a classic bottle of Callaway Cellar Selection Chardonnay.

LCBO / Via lcbo.com, LCBO / Via lcbo.com

Notes of ripe peach and tropical fruit with hints of vanilla make this California vintage from golf legend Ely Callaway a must-try white. Pair with Shrimp & Salmon Burgers with Lemon Aïoli for a sunny coastal match.

Get it here for $18.55 and earn 100 Aeroplan® bonus points.

10. Last but not least, don't forget about Canada! Traverse our own Canadian backyard with Alberta Premium Whisky, where the flavours of prairie rye will inspire you to explore out west.

LCBO / Via lcbo.com, Getty Images

The aromas of banana, toffee, and spice (along with its mellow and smokey flavour) make this whisky as unique as its provincial namesake. Enjoy it neat or in a delicious cocktail!

Get it here for $29.75 and earn 200 Aeroplan® bonus points.

No matter if it's a tropical getaway or romantic romp through Europe — get closer to your dream destination by checking out favourites from around the world at LCBO.

rendering of person walking in vineyard
LCBO

*Earn Aeroplan bonus points at the LCBO and be automatically entered for a chance to WIN 1 of 9 travel packages for two (includes a round-trip ticket for two anywhere Air Canada® flies plus 100,000 points to put towards your stays with Aeroplan Hotelsavers). Learn more here.

Aeroplan® bonus points offers valid until February 24, 2024. Visit LCBO.com/aeroplan for full terms and conditions.

®Aeroplan is a registered trademark of Aeroplan Inc., used under license. 

®The Air Canada maple leaf logo is a registered trademark of Air Canada, used under license.