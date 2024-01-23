Here Are 10 LCBO Picks That’ll Get You Inspired To Travel This Year

1. Sip on Herradura Silver Tequila from Mexico if a relaxing beach getaway is exactly the travel vibe you have for 2024.
2. Get excited to soak up the sun with a paradise-inspired cocktail made with Bacardi Superior White Rum.
3. Add Chile to your travel bucket list with its stunning sights, delicious food, and incredible wine, like Cono Sur Bicicleta Viognier.
4. Say "oui oui" to France with Gabriel Meffre St Vincent Côtes Du Rhône — an elegant red that feels like a French delicacy.
5. Or pour yourself a glass of Masi Bonacosta Valpolicella Classico DOC to get started on your Italy vision board.
6. Keep the "saluti" to Italy going with the delightfully bubbly Bottega Vino Dei Poeti Prosecco DOC.
7. Enjoy one of Ireland's specialities with the award-winning Bushmills Malt 10 Year Old Irish Whiskey.
8. Don't forget about Scotland — with castles, bagpipes, and distilleries that craft spirits like The Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky.
9. If the west is calling you, get your California dreamin' on with a classic bottle of Callaway Cellar Selection Chardonnay.
10. Last but not least, don't forget about Canada! Traverse our own Canadian backyard with Alberta Premium Whisky, where the flavours of prairie rye will inspire you to explore out west.
No matter if it's a tropical getaway or romantic romp through Europe — get closer to your dream destination by checking out favourites from around the world at LCBO.
