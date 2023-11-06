Ready to start shopping for holiday gifts? Here are our picks for gifts that'll definitely impress everyone on your shopping list this year!
1.Brothers Bond Bourbon, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley's passion project, is the perfect gift for any vampy fan.
2.If they follow power couple Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine on social media, they've definitely seen Calirosa Blanco Tequila. Anyone who likes their drinks to look as good as they taste will love this!
Whether you're looking for the perfect present for a music or movie buff, a globetrotter, or a sports fan, LCBO’s Holiday Gift Guide has amazing gifts for everyone on your list. Celebrate responsibly, and happy holiday season to all!