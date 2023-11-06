Paid Post

From Movie Buffs To Sports Fans To Jet-Setters — Here Are 15 Gifts From The LCBO For Literally Everyone On Your Holiday Shopping List

Snoop Dogg's sparkling wine, coffee-blended Canadian whisky and so much more — LCBO has you covered with something for everyone.

Ready to start shopping for holiday gifts? Here are our picks for gifts that'll definitely impress everyone on your shopping list this year!

for the music and movie buff
1. Brothers Bond Bourbon, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley's passion project, is the perfect gift for any vampy fan.

A bottle of Brother&#x27;s Bond Whisky on a blank background
This bourbon is aged for four years in American oak barrels. It has sweet, fruity, and floral aromas, mingled with spice and bready notes. It's as tasty on its own as it is mixed into a Boulevardier.

Gift it from the LCBO for $69.65.

2. If they follow power couple Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine on social media, they've definitely seen Calirosa Blanco Tequila. Anyone who likes their drinks to look as good as they taste will love this!

A bottle of Calirosa Tequila Rosa Blanco on a blank background
This gorgeous gift is well worth it. This tequila is met with aromas of strawberry, raspberry, sweet agave, and honey.

Gift it from the LCBO for $89.75.

3. Nothing rings in the holiday season quite like popping a bottle, and they can do just that with this 19 Crimes Snoop Dogg Cali Gold Sparkling.

A bottle of 19 Crimes Snoop Dogg Cali Gold Sparkling on a blank background
Only available during the holidays, this California-made sparkling wine will make them want to make some bubbly beveraginos the moment they open it.

Gift it from the LCBO for $24.95.

for the globetrotter
4. If you can't gift them a trip to Italy, do them a solid and wrap up this gorgeous bottle of Gloria Grillo DOC from Sicily.

A bottle of Gloria Grillo DOC on a blank background
It's crisp, refreshing, and has notes of citrus fruit, pineapple, peach, and lychee — so it's basically a vacation in a bottle.

Gift it from the LCBO for $14.65.

5. This Faustino I Gran Reserva is sure to bring back memories of their trip to Spain (or encourage them to book their next vacay there).

A bottle of Faustino I Gran Reserva on a blank background
This gift-worthy red wine has a unique bottle and holds some classic flavours too. They can expect sandalwood, strawberry preserve, vanilla, floral, and black olive notes in every sip.

Gift it from the LCBO for $31.95.

6. Treat them to this special box of Château des Demoiselles and Château Larroque 2020 if France is their dream holiday destination.

Château des Demoiselles and Château Larroque 2020 and their wooden box on a blank background
These bottles are from Bordeaux's famed Right Bank and come in an impressive gift box, saving you from doing any wrapping. Elegantly packed with two bottles, they'll love discovering the taste of Bordeaux with this gift! 

Gift it from the LCBO for $54.95.

for the coffee obsessed
7. Kavi Reserve Coffee Blended Canadian Whisky will be *chef's kiss* for anyone who loves both barrel-aged beverages and cold brew coffee.

A bottle of Kavi Reserve Coffee Blended Canadian Whisky on a blank background
This exquisite whisky pairs well with desserts, so you may want to bake them some cookies to go along with it. 

Gift it from the LCBO for $32.45.

8. For anyone with a sweet tooth, pick up a bottle of Baileys Espresso.

A bottle of Baileys Espresso on a blank background
Thanks to the blend of Colombian coffee and chocolate flavours, they'll love this Baileys edition that tastes like a creamy, dreamy mocha.

Gift it from the LCBO for $33.10.

9. This Bartenders Trading Espresso Martini will save them from doing any mixing or shaking this holiday season. They can just pour and sip.

a bottle of Bartenders Trading Espresso Martini
This balanced mix of cold brew, vodka, and cacao is so yummy that it'll leave them wondering why they ever tried to do the mixing themselves.

Gift it from the LCBO for $24.55.

for the sports fan
10. With a bottle shaped like a baseball bat, this Hall of Fame Vodka will look right at home among their sports memorabilia.

A bottle of Hall Of Fame Vodka on a blank background
It's ultra smooth and won multiple awards, so it'll definitely be a home run for anyone on your list who loves a martini. 

Gift it from the LCBO for $49.95.

11. The basketball fan in your life is sure to enjoy this bold, balanced J-Harden Cabernet Sauvignon.

A bottle of J-Harden Cabernet Sauvignon on a blank background
With notes of blackberry and red cherry fruit, this California red is a delicious 3-pointer. 

Gift it from the LCBO for $23.05.

12. Gretzky is the GOAT when it comes to hockey, and this Wayne Gretzky Brut Sparkling VQA is sure to impress too.

A bottle of Wayne Gretzky Brut Sparkling VQA on a blank background
If orchard fruits are their absolute fave, this sparkling wine will definitely be a hit. This wine always shoots and scores.

Gift it from the LCBO for $17.95.

for the friends who do it all for the gram
13. This Bottega Pink Gold Rosé Prosecco is so picture-worthy, it's guaranteed to make it onto their holiday highlight reel.

A bottle of Bottega Pink Gold Rosé Prosecco on a blank background
And it doesn't slack on flavour, either! It's floral, fruity, and super tasty. 

Get it from the LCBO for $31.95.

14. Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Blanco is a viral hit— so they'll definitely be excited to have this on their bar cart.

A bottle of 818 Tequila Blanco on a blank background
It's silky smooth and has tastes like sweet agave, vanilla, citrus fruit, and florals. Their next margarita is about to be *so* good.

Gift it from the LCBO for $75.20.

15. Laurent-Perrier Metal Jacket Petals Edition Brut Cuvée Rosé Champagne will be the prettiest bottle on their shelf and is perfect for the person who prefers the finer things in life.

A bottle of Laurent-Perrier Metal Jacket Petals Edition Brut Cuvée Rosé Champagne on a blank background
This luxe bottle comes complete with a metal ice jacket, but if you wanna go the extra mile for a special someone, gift them a champagne bucket too!

Gift it from the LCBO for $129.95.

Whether you're looking for the perfect present for a music or movie buff, a globetrotter, or a sports fan, LCBO’s Holiday Gift Guide has amazing gifts for everyone on your list. Celebrate responsibly, and happy holiday season to all!

giftwrapped bags
