Here's How To Get One Of Those $25 Loblaws Gift Cards

Registration is now open for those $25 Loblaws gift cards, made available to the public after it was revealed the grocer played a part in fixing bread prices for more than a decade.

To register, Canadians can go to LoblawCard.ca and fill in a form. The cut off is May 8, and you must be 18 or 19 years old to register, depending on your province.

The cards are meant for people who bought bread at a Loblaw store — including Loblaws, No Frills, Provigo, Superstore, and others — between 2002 and March 2015. But you don't need to provide proof of purchase, so don't worry if you can't recall your particular bread-buying habits.

Many people have suggested donating the card to a food bank instead of keeping it.