Here Are Some Terrible Sex Ed Fails People Actually Experienced In School

Sex education in school is supposed to be where kids learn everything they need for a healthy, safe sex life down the road. But that's not always the case.

In Ontario, Canada, the new government has just thrown out an updated sex ed curriculum that provided an overdue overhaul of the previous curriculum, which was developed 20 years ago.

The 1998 curriculum predates social media and legal same-sex marriage in Canada. Unlike the old lessons, the new curriculum discussed body image, gender identity and cyberbullying, and was inclusive of LGBT students. It was also the first sex ed curriculum in the province to include lessons on consent.

But social conservatives were particularly concerned with lessons that addressed subjects like LGBT identities and masturbation.

That conservative base helped elect the current Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario, which made good on a campaign promise and announced this week that the old curriculum would be brought back for this fall.