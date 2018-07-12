Here Are Some Terrible Sex Ed Fails People Actually Experienced In School

Sex education in school is supposed to be where kids learn everything they need for a healthy, safe sex life down the road. But that's not always the case.
In Ontario, Canada, the new government has just thrown out an updated sex ed curriculum that provided an overdue overhaul of the previous curriculum, which was developed 20 years ago.
The 1998 curriculum predates social media and legal same-sex marriage in Canada. Unlike the old lessons, the new curriculum discussed body image, gender identity and cyberbullying, and was inclusive of LGBT students. It was also the first sex ed curriculum in the province to include lessons on consent.
But social conservatives were particularly concerned with lessons that addressed subjects like LGBT identities and masturbation.
That conservative base helped elect the current Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario, which made good on a campaign promise and announced this week that the old curriculum would be brought back for this fall.
The move has a lot of people worried that the old curriculum won't prepare kids for the reality of living in 2018.
And with that in mind, people are sharing the worst things they were taught under the old curriculum using #SexEdFail.
Like not providing accurate — or any — information about abortion.
Or omitting LGBT people altogether.
Or promoting the idea that periods are somehow "dirty."
Which was apparently a common theme.
Others learned what pads and tampons are but nothing about what's actually happening in the body.
Although people learned about condoms, they didn't learn about the emotional and social realities of sex and consent.
And even that part didn't always go well.
Or they learned what STDs were but not how to prevent them or to have safer sex.
There are also many stories of fearmongering around things like porn.
Others were shamed for daring to ask questions.
Or the teachers themselves were too embarrassed to teach anything.
The new government says an updated curriculum will come later, but in the meantime, the now-scrapped version can still be found online.
