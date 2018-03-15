 back to top
Women In China Are Eating Ice For The Latest Challenge And It's Super Satisfying

A treat for the ears, not so much for the teeth.

Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
A trend has emerged on Chinese social media of people chomping down on ice.

The videos feature mostly young women chewing on ice in a variety of shapes and colors.

Sometimes they're slushy.

Sometimes they're filled with liquid.

Sometimes the ice is really very pretty.

Or made with milk, juice, and fun colors.

The trend appears to have taken off on the video-sharing app Kwai.

The app is similar to other Chinese video apps, such as Dou Yin, and allows people to film and edit short videos with face filters and effects.
There are thousands of posts under the Chinese hashtag #吃冰, meaning "eating ice," on the app.

It's unclear why or how the trend started, but it seems to have taken off in the last month or so. The comments indicate people just really like watching people eat ice.

"Sounds so good."
"So crunchy."
"Watching you eat this in big bites is so enjoyable."
There's a competitive aspect too, so some people try to eat their ice creations as quickly as possible.

It also produces a delightful, satisfying crunchy sound, which has people adding ASMR tags to videos reuploaded to Instagram.

Deeeeeelicious.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Kassy Cho is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

