You may have seen the recent slew of articles lauding the supposed benefits of cockroach milk. Yes, that is milk made by cockroaches to feed their young.

Understandably, you might have some questions. Here's everything you need to know.



So, is this a real thing?

Yes! But if you're thinking it's crushed up cockroaches somehow made into a liquid you're going to have to pour into your cereal — like a really gross almond milk — you're way off the mark.

This all stems from a study published in 2016 in which researchers analyzed the milk produced by the Pacific beetle cockroach or Diploptera punctata.

This species is found in parts of Asia, Australia, and Hawaii, and the females produce a nutritious liquid, aka milk, that their young — technically 9 to 12 developing embryos — eat in the brood sac. Yum.

Although they're far from being a mammal, this species is unique in that it's the only cockroach species to feed live young this way.

"Your ordinary garden-variety cockroach doesn’t do this," Stephen Tobe, a study coauthor, told BuzzFeed News. Tobe is based at the University of Toronto and it's his cockroaches that were used in the study.

How do you collect cockroach milk?

It's a bit more complicated than milking a cow since the bugs don't excrete the liquid. To conduct the analysis, the researchers had to carefully slice open dead female cockroaches that were carrying babies. Then they took an embryo, snipped off its head and the end of its abdomen, removed the midgut, and finally used a pipette to take out the milk, which was in a crystallized form.

Is cockroach milk actually super healthy?

It's definitely nutritious. Sanchari Banerjee is one of the study's authors and is a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute of Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine in Bengaluru, India. She told BuzzFeed News the milk is made up of proteins, nonlactose sugars, and lipids, which are fats.

"It serves as a complete food for the embryos. The proteins are made up of all the 20 amino acids, while the lipids contain essential fats," she said.



"In terms of nutrition, it provides three times more energy than cow and buffalo milks."