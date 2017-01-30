Trudeau Tells Muslim Canadians “We Will Defend You, We Will Love You”

1. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke directly to Muslim Canadians from the House of Commons Monday, saying they are not alone.

Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS

“To the more than one million Canadians who profess the Muslim faith, I want to say directly, we are with you,” said Trudeau. “Thirty-six million hearts are breaking with yours. Know that we value you. You enrich our country in immeasurable ways, this is your home.”

“We will grieve with you, we will defend you, we will love you, and we will stand with you.”

Trudeau’s remarks came after a shooting at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City during evening prayers that killed six people and injured eight others. All the victims were men between 39 and 60 years old, police said.

Both Trudeau and law enforcement have described the rampage as a terrorist attack, and one suspect is in custody.