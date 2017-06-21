Here's How Trans Youth Of Colour Are "Redefining Gender" In Toronto

The City of Toronto wants residents to know that while trans and nonbinary people are a welcome and visible part of the city — transphobia is not.
That's the message from a new campaign meant to challenge people's perceptions of gender identity and it puts people of colour front and centre.
The series of ads feature four trans youth of colour from Toronto.
They were made with consultation from the Black Coalition for AIDS Prevention (Black CAP) and are a reminder that it's not race or gender alone that can create barriers.
The ads are already popping up around the city and on social media, just in time for Pride.
And people are loving it.
The campaign launched with an open letter to the city from its trans youth of colour. Because even though Pride is a time of celebration, it's also a reminder that there's work to be done.
