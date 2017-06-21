Sections

Here's How Trans Youth Of Colour Are "Redefining Gender" In Toronto

#RedefiningGender

Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

The City of Toronto wants residents to know that while trans and nonbinary people are a welcome and visible part of the city — transphobia is not.

City of Toronto

That's the message from a new campaign meant to challenge people's perceptions of gender identity and it puts people of colour front and centre.

City of Toronto

The series of ads feature four trans youth of colour from Toronto.

City of Toronto

They were made with consultation from the Black Coalition for AIDS Prevention (Black CAP) and are a reminder that it's not race or gender alone that can create barriers.

"In order to understand the needs of trans youth of colour, we must take into consideration various aspects of these youth identities," said Tatiana Ferguson, Project Lead for Black CAP, in a statement. "Understanding how race, gender, sex and class interplay and create barriers for trans youth of colour is a fundamental component required to identify and address the needs of trans youth in Toronto."
City of Toronto

"In order to understand the needs of trans youth of colour, we must take into consideration various aspects of these youth identities," said Tatiana Ferguson, Project Lead for Black CAP, in a statement.

"Understanding how race, gender, sex and class interplay and create barriers for trans youth of colour is a fundamental component required to identify and address the needs of trans youth in Toronto."

The ads are already popping up around the city and on social media, just in time for Pride.

#transyouth #toronto #ttc #RedefiningGender
DandeLeo @Dand3leo

I'm really proud of my city right now. #transyouth #toronto #ttc #RedefiningGender

And people are loving it.

Just spotted this amazing poster by the city affirming trans youth of colour. Beautiful. #redefininggender
liya @liyakassa

Just spotted this amazing poster by the city affirming trans youth of colour. Beautiful. #redefininggender

The campaign launched with an open letter to the city from its trans youth of colour. Because even though Pride is a time of celebration, it's also a reminder that there's work to be done.

You can read the full letter here.
torontoforall.ca

You can read the full letter here.

Connect With CanadaNews