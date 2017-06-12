Sections

These Canadians Serenading Tim Hortons Drive-Thru Workers With Ukuleles Is The Purest Things

Tunes for Tims.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Tim Hortons employees in London, Ontario had the best late-night surprise when a car full of people rolled up to serenade them with a ukulele song.

Shae-Lynn Wheatley, was behind the wheel, along with friends Sarah Karniej-Hecht, Sarah Slabon, and Bradley Hamilton.
Shae-Lynn Wheatley

Sung to the tune of "Kiss The Girl" from The Little Mermaid, they placed their order in the most magical way possible.

Here's a sample:

We’ll have some Timbits. Yes a 20 pack will do.
Chocolate and vanilla, too, but we’ll take whatever.

I don’t know why, but I might start to cry if I don’t get my Tim's.

One hot chocolate, medium if you please.
And a croissant with cheese, it can’t get better.

They also politely decided to hold the performance at 11 p.m., so as not to interrupt other customers.

"When we first started playing, we were singing along, and the employee that was hearing us didn’t know what was going on," Wheatley told BuzzFeed Canada.

In the video, you can then hear the employee exclaim "Oh god!" before calling over her coworkers and asking for a redo.

The employees were so pleased they gave the performers a free, giant box of Timbits.

The four met while working at a local movie theatre and soon realized they all played ukulele. That's how they formed the Uke Troop.

The Tims stunt was a dare from another theatre employee, but now they're planning an encore.

"We recently started writing a second song. We’re thinking of doing something to the tune of 'I’m a Believer' about the McDonald's all-day breakfast," said Wheatley.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

