These Canadians Serenading Tim Hortons Drive-Thru Workers With Ukuleles Is The Purest Things

Here's a sample:

We’ll have some Timbits. Yes a 20 pack will do.

Chocolate and vanilla, too, but we’ll take whatever.



I don’t know why, but I might start to cry if I don’t get my Tim's.



One hot chocolate, medium if you please.

And a croissant with cheese, it can’t get better.

They also politely decided to hold the performance at 11 p.m., so as not to interrupt other customers.

"When we first started playing, we were singing along, and the employee that was hearing us didn’t know what was going on," Wheatley told BuzzFeed Canada.

In the video, you can then hear the employee exclaim "Oh god!" before calling over her coworkers and asking for a redo.