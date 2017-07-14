This Walmart Onesie Using Indigenous Imagery Pissed Off A Lot Of People

Patty Krawec tweeted the image after a friend of hers shared it on Facebook. She went to the store Friday morning and saw one was still on the shelf, so she spoke with a manager.

"I had the onesie and I told her that it wasn’t okay, how overrepresented Indigenous children are in child welfare," Krawec told BuzzFeed Canada.

Although the manager responded swiftly and has associates pull any remaining onesies, the problem is that it was made at all. Krawec said "it's not a secret" that Indigenous children are more likely to be in state care, and there's also an issue of appropriation.

"Appropriation is taking something out of its cultural context ... and you don’t realize the impact that’s going to have because these images have been appropriated and stripped of its meaning to everyone outside the community," said Krawec.

"When an Indigenous person looks at it, it’s very clear."