This Student’s Facebook Post Calling Out White Fragility Created A Huge Shitstorm

Meghan Tansey Whitton

It all started over the summer when Khan, who serves as a vice president on Dalhousie's Student Union, put forward a motion to stay clear of Canada 150 celebrations. The motion was drafted with input from Indigenous students and asked the union to refrain from celebrations, as well as not provide funding or space for them.

The motion was in solidarity with Indigenous people who see Canada 150 as a celebration of colonization, cultural genocide, and a broken relationship between the government and Indienous people that continues to exist. The motion passed, but the backlash was immediate.

"I was basically faced with some racist backlash on the council, with councillors saying if you don’t agree with Canada's legitimacy, you can revoke your right to the charter," Khan told BuzzFeed Canada.