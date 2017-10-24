This Student’s Facebook Post Calling Out White Fragility Created A Huge Shitstorm

This is Masuma Khan, a Dalhousie University student facing a daily barrage of threats, discrimination, and violent messages after standing in solidarity with Indigenous people in Halifax.
Then, on June 30, the Nova Scotia Young Progressive Conservatives Facebook page posted a message criticizing the motion.
Smith also penned a column published in the National Post, calling the Canada 150 ban "shameful."
Dalhousie's vice-provost of student affairs decided Khan had indeed violated the code of student conduct, the Globe and Mail reported.
The university has also done nothing to address the constant harassment she now faces, she said.
But she's also received support from faculty at Dalhousie. Twenty people wrote a letter supporting Khan's right to political speech, and to speak critically about colonization.
