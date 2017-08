Brett Alford-Jones

"He raced home," said Alford-Jones, about his husband. "It’s really affected him a lot. When he was younger he was gay bashed and I think the threat sort of opened the floodgates for him."

They called the police who came the next day and are now investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Alford-Jones said they're just baffled as to who could have left the message as they've had no issues before and keep to themselves.

As upsetting as the message was, however, the outpouring of support has also been an emotional experience. The day after the message was found, friends from Toronto drove down to cover it up. Alford-Jones said he's also received tons of messages from strangers offering to help.

"People are willing to sit in my driveway at night and watch the property," he said. "This has really changed my pessimistic outlook — total strangers are just giving us total support."