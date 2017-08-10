This Man Had To Find A New Place Because He’s Gay — And It’s Totally Legal

This is Caleb Gardiner and he recently got the boot from an accommodation he found on Craigslist because he's gay. But, because of how BC's human rights code works, it's totally legal.
"If you guys are gay, I cannot allow this to happen in my house. Pls don't bring your boyfriend to sleepover in my house," the renter, identified as Jenny, told Gardiner over text message.
Although it is illegal to discriminate against tenants based on their sexual orientation when renting out a whole place, that doesn’t apply in shared spaces, such as when someone is just renting a bedroom.
Gardiner ultimately opted to check out and get a refund, leaving him hunting for other accommodation.
Gardiner and his boyfriend posted screenshots of the text exchange on Facebook, where they've gone "viral-ish." "Most people have been shocked and want to say it’s illegal," said Gardiner.
